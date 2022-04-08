Live in concert

Famed comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried has passed away at the age of 67. Actor Jason Alexander shared the news on his Twitter account with the message, "Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried" Fellow comedian and editor Emery Emery also shared a message mourning the passing of Gottfried: "On the morning I'm releasing my latest film, I discover my friend and colleague, Gilbert Gottfried has passed. I am so so sad. Gilbert graciously lent his voice to the 'Science Friction' project and he will be dearly missed but never forgotten. This is his hilarious contribution."

SCIENCE ・ 1 HOUR AGO