Lewistown, PA

Live in concert

Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISTOWN –The beginnings of the rock and roll era will come alive as the Mifflin-Juniata Concert Association series for 2022-23 kicks off. The first three performers in next year’s lineup are the Atlantic City Boys, a tribute to the Four Seasons and other classic vocal groups; the Everly Set relives the...

www.lewistownsentinel.com

Effingham Radio

Maren Morris Celebrates Album With Amazon Music Live Concert

Maren Morris has teamed up with Amazon Music for a one-night-only live performance to celebrate the launch of her new album, Humble Quest. Maren Morris: Live From New York will take place at the historic Sony Hall in New York City on Saturday (March 26th) beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to tune in via the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and within the Amazon Music mobile app via Twitch. as well as on Prime Video globally. Maren's Humble Quest album arrives on Friday (March 25th).
MUSIC
KEVN

The lineups for the Deadwood Live! concert series have been announced

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood has officially secured a high-profile lineup for the largest open-air concert series in town history. Deadwood Live! Is back after a successful first year, and is ready to bring the music back to the historic Black Hills town. The concerts take place at Outlaw Square...
DEADWOOD, SD
NME

‘Kirby’ will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a live concert

To celebrate Kirby‘s 30th anniversary, a new music video and details about an upcoming concert have been released. The Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest event was revealed today (March 14), showing the pink icon and friends – including Meta Knight, Chef Kawasaki, Waddle Dee, Elfilin, and Marx – performing a jazz number. The video concluded with an announcement at the end that confirmed a celebratory music event will take place on August 11, 2022.
MUSIC
Austin 360

Live music in Austin: From free SXSW shows to concerts by Gunna, Jason Isbell, more

For those who don’t have a South by Southwest badge or wristband, here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for March 17-23. SXSW public concerts at Auditorium Shores and Waterloo Park. You don’t need no stinkin’ badges for this pair of SXSW-presented three-night runs. The Auditorium Shores series of free concerts, a longstanding SXSW tradition, go from 5 to 10 p.m., beginning Thursday with an all-Austin bill of Golden Dawn Arkestra, Heartless Bastards, Trail of Dead, Kalu & the Electric Joint and Croy & the Boys. Friday’s rock lineup includes Sammy Hagar & the Circle, the Warning, the Dumes and Jane & the Jungle. Saturday’s bill features Houndmouth, Mt. Joy and Susannah Joffe. The ticketed Waterloo Park shows begin at 7 p.m. and are $95 each for Young Thug and Gunna on Thursday, Kygo with Frank Walker and Forester on Friday, and Shawn Mendez with Sebastián Yatra on Saturday. waterloogreenway.org and sxsw.com. — P.B.
AUSTIN, TX
TheWrap

Dynamite! BTS Live Concert Topped ‘The Batman’ in Dozens of Movie Theaters Last Weekend

The K-Pop band’s concert broadcast grossed a record $32.6 million worldwide this past Saturday, proving the power of live events. While nothing challenged “The Batman” last weekend on the box office charts, a few dozen theaters in the United States actually saw higher grosses from a single live-event screening on Saturday night than they did for the DC blockbuster all weekend. Such is the dynamite power of K-Pop band BTS.
THEATER & DANCE
NOLA.com

2022 Return to Live at the Smoothie King Center starts with eight events, three sold-out concerts

The ASM Global New Orleans-managed Smoothie King Center kicked off 2022 with six concerts, including three sold-out shows. Just over a month into the new year, performances by Elton John, Billie Eilish, Legendz of the Streetz Tour, TOOL, Maxwell and Jojo Siwa have already attracted almost 70,000 fans to the arena. A strong schedule of shows is already on the books for the remainder of the year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ComicBook

Gilbert Gottfried, Comedian And Actor, Dies At 67

Famed comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried has passed away at the age of 67. Actor Jason Alexander shared the news on his Twitter account with the message, "Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried" Fellow comedian and editor Emery Emery also shared a message mourning the passing of Gottfried: "On the morning I'm releasing my latest film, I discover my friend and colleague, Gilbert Gottfried has passed. I am so so sad. Gilbert graciously lent his voice to the 'Science Friction' project and he will be dearly missed but never forgotten. This is his hilarious contribution."
SCIENCE

