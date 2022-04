MILFORD — Just over a century ago Milford was small, but growing, community of about 10,000 residents. With its rising population, successful local industry and popularity as a destination beach resort, the area’s heavily traveled Boston Post Road became the site of many automobile accidents. Alarmed by the lack of local access to medical facilities, in 1920, a small group of citizens formed the Milford Hospital Society to lead the way in ensuring Milford had its own hospital.

