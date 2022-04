New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed a potential gas tax reduction is “on the table” in negotiations with legislative leaders. Speaking to reporters at the Capitol on Friday, Hochul was asked whether the state budget due next week will include either a gas-tax cut or some sort of rebate for motorists, similar to what California is considering. Hochul confirmed the issue has been a topic of discussion during negotiations over the state budget, which is due next week.

GAS PRICE ・ 17 DAYS AGO