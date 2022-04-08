ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

SUNY collaboration explores quantum computing network

University at Buffalo Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross the globe, scientists are racing to create practical quantum computers. Such an advancement would eclipse the capabilities of today’s supercomputers, potentially unlocking solutions to society’s most vexing problems, such as disease and climate change. At the same time, scientists are studying what components — such as...

www.buffalo.edu

scitechdaily.com

New Algorithm Helps Quantum Computer Crunch Chemistry Equations

Quantum computers are getting bigger, but there are still few practical ways to take advantage of their extra computing power. To get over this hurdle, researchers are designing algorithms to ease the transition from classical to quantum computers. In a new study in Nature, researchers unveil an algorithm that reduces the statistical errors, or noise, produced by quantum bits, or qubits, in crunching chemistry equations.
SOFTWARE
Tom's Hardware

Microsoft Chooses Exotic "Topological Qubits" as Future of Quantum Computing

Microsoft Research announced a major breakthrough in its quantum computing pursuit — the foundation for a new type of qubit, one which had never left the world of theory before... and still hasn't. Microsoft ultimately still hasn't produced devices based on its new qubit design but is adding credence to their feasibility with proofs produced by immense simulations within and without Microsoft's Azure Quantum cloud infrastructure. Microsoft’s research into quantum computing focuses on a special, exotic type of qubit, topological qubits, that it has touted as its vehicle into the future of quantum since 2016.
SOFTWARE
inputmag.com

Microsoft just reached a huge milestone in quantum computing

Last week, Microsoft announced that it’s made a major breakthrough in quantum computing. The company says its researchers have, for the first time, demonstrated the conditions needed to produce the elusive form of qubit that its quantum dreams are riding on: topological qubits. The research was announced in Santa...
SOFTWARE
geekwire.com

Microsoft reports a Majorana development in its quest to build quantum computers

Microsoft says its researchers have found evidence of an exotic phenomenon that’s key to its plans to build general-purpose quantum computers. The phenomenon, known as a Majorana zero mode, is expected to smooth the path for topological quantum computing — the technological approach that’s favored by Microsoft’s Azure Quantum program.
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

Tiny magnets could hold the secret to new quantum computers

Magnetic interactions could point to miniaturizable quantum devices. From MRI machines to computer hard disk storage, magnetism has played a role in pivotal discoveries that reshape our society. In the new field of quantum computing, magnetic interactions could play a role in relaying quantum information. In new research from the...
COMPUTERS
LiveScience

Quantum computing: Definition, facts & uses

Quantum computing is a new generation of technology that involves a type of computer 158 million times faster than the most sophisticated supercomputer we have in the world today. It is a device so powerful that it could do in four minutes what it would take a traditional supercomputer 10,000 years to accomplish.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Unbiasing fermionic quantum Monte Carlo with a quantum computer

Interacting many-electron problems pose some of the greatest computational challenges in science, with essential applications across many fields. The solutions to these problems will offer accurate predictions of chemical reactivity and kinetics, and other properties of quantum systems1,2,3,4. Fermionic quantum Monte Carlo (QMC) methods5,6, which use a statistical sampling of the ground state, are among the most powerful approaches to these problems. Controlling the fermionic sign problem with constraints ensures the efficiency of QMC at the expense of potentially significant biases owing to the limited flexibility of classical computation. Here we propose an approach that combines constrained QMC with quantum computation to reduce such biases. We implement our scheme experimentally using up to 16 qubits to unbias constrained QMC calculations performed on chemical systems with as many as 120 orbitals. These experiments represent the largest chemistry simulations performed with the help of quantum computers, while achieving accuracy that is competitive with state-of-the-art classical methods without burdensome error mitigation. Compared with the popular variational quantum eigensolver7,8, our hybrid quantum-classical computational model offers an alternative path towards achieving a practical quantum advantage for the electronic structure problem without demanding exceedingly accurate preparation and measurement of the ground-state wavefunction.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
GeekyGadgets

Maybell Quantum Icebox cryogenic cooler for quantum computers

This week Maybell Quantum has unveiled its new Icebox cryogenic platform specifically designed for the next generation of quantum computer. Providing a solution to scale quantum systems. Maybell’s Icebox dilution refrigerator condenses a room-sized cryogenic setup into a system slightly larger than your kitchen refrigerator. The Icebox cryogenic platform...
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Aspiring Quantum Computing Firm Sandbox AQ Spun Off From Alphabet

Quantum computing aspiring firm Sandbox AQ spun off from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), procured "nine figures" of funding, and signed several clients for its cybersecurity services, Reuters reports. Sandbox's investors include Schmidt, Breyer Capital, T. Rowe Price funds, and Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) founder Marc Benioff's TIME Ventures.
BUSINESS
scitechdaily.com

Faster Technique for Resetting Qubits in Quantum Computers

Simulations suggest a new technique for resetting ‘qubits’ in a quantum computer without harming them. Rebooting a quantum computer is a tricky process that can damage its parts, but now two RIKEN physicists have proposed a fast and controllable way to hit reset. Conventional computers process information stored...
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

Characterizing super-semi sandwiches for quantum computing

Semiconductors are the foundation of modern technology while superconductors with their zero electrical resistance could become the basis for future technologies, including quantum computers. So-called "hybrid structures"—carefully crafted sandwiches made from superconductors and semiconductors—may lead to new quantum effects. However, convincing observations have remained elusive. Now, researchers at Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA) with NYU collaborators found a way to probe such "super-semi sandwiches" and to reveal what is going on.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Work To Turn Noise on Quantum Computers to Their Advantage

Scientists simulate ‘fingerprint’ of noise on quantum computer. Unique study could point way to new approach, uses for quantum technology. For humans, background noise is generally just a minor irritant. But for quantum computers, which are very sensitive, it can be a death knell for computations. And because “noise” for a quantum computer increases as the computer is tasked with more complex calculations, it can quickly become a major obstacle.
COMPUTERS

