JV Baseball and V/JV Softball Postponed for This Evening

Versatile, skilled, composed — the superlatives pile up when describing how Kara Beth Addison plays the game of basketball for West Lincoln. A 5-foot-11 junior point guard, Addison averaged 17.2 points per game for a WL team that finished 20-9 and were MHSAA 2A semifinalists this season. She also averaged 6.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game for coach Alissa Adams. A three-time Daily Leader All-Area selection, Addison was named MVP of Region 7-2A this season as she led the Bears to a fifth straight division title.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO