ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

JV Baseball and V/JV Softball Postponed for This Evening

By Admin
blackfordathletics.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to wet fields and wind chills in the 30s, the JV...

blackfordathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Register-Mail

Monmouth-Roseville's baseball coach hopes his squad can surprise people; Meet the Titans

MONMOUTH — New Monmouth-Roseville baseball coach Jordan Ball finds himself in a pretty good situation. Ball has a talented nucleus of juniors and will lose only one player to graduation after this season – pitcher/outfielder Derek Chandler, who’ll play football for Monmouth College. So whatever success Ball’s squad finds this spring, improvement figures to be...
MONMOUTH, IL
Daily Leader

The Daily Leader’s 2022 All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Versatile, skilled, composed — the superlatives pile up when describing how Kara Beth Addison plays the game of basketball for West Lincoln. A 5-foot-11 junior point guard, Addison averaged 17.2 points per game for a WL team that finished 20-9 and were MHSAA 2A semifinalists this season. She also averaged 6.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game for coach Alissa Adams. A three-time Daily Leader All-Area selection, Addison was named MVP of Region 7-2A this season as she led the Bears to a fifth straight division title.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jv#V Jv Softball#V Jv Baseball
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: South's Leichty still undefeated in boys tennis singles

Blaine Leichty remained undefeated at No. 1 singles Thursday in South Albany High’s 7-1 boys tennis win at Silverton. The RedHawks also got singles wins from Vadim Hubenya and Chase Burton. South’s winning doubles teams were Michael Franzwa and Ivan Zavala, Jaden Gamboa and Aldo Ramirez, Carson Hamilton and...
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy