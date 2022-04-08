ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

UGA football offers Arizona's No. 1 2024 recruit

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The last time Georgia signed the top recruit from Arizona was 2020. The Bulldogs secured a commitment from five-star defensive back Kelee Ringo.

Ringo, a Saguaro High School star, missed the 2020 college football season with a shoulder injury, but came back to make the biggest play of the national championship game when he returned an interception for a game-clinching touchdown against Alabama.

Now, Georgia football has offered a scholarship to class of 2024 four-star recruit Elijah Rushing. Georgia is always looking for players who can get after the quarterback. Rushing the passer is in top-ranked recruit in Arizona’s name.

UGA outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is recruiting edge rusher Elijah Rushing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Elijah Rushing is the No. 1 edge in the class of 2024 and the No. 21 overall recruit per 247Sports’ rankings. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound edge rusher plays high school football for Salpointe Catholic in Tucson, Arizona.

The four-star edge rusher is a good student with scholarship offers from Kentucky, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, UNC and California among others. Rushing has been invited to the 2024 Under Armour All-American Game.

The Salpointe Catholic standout announced his offer from the defending national champions via Twitter:

#Uga#Unc#Under Armour#American Football#College Football#Saguaro High School#Salpointe Catholic#All American#Coachdiribe96#The University Of Georgia#Csing57
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

