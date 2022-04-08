ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, IL

Sanitary Project To Close James St. Near Kaneville

geneva.il.us
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA private sanitary service repair will be taking place on Wednesday, April 13 on James Street between Kaneville Road and Lincoln Avenue. Due to the depth of the sanitary main, the City is allowing...

www.geneva.il.us

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

23rd St. Plaza road project close to completion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City reached a milestone in the 23rd Street Plaza improvement project. When Hurricane Sally swept through the area in September of 2020, it left behind some cracks. More specifically— literal cracks in the road and stormwater drainage pipes. “We noticed a deficiency shortly before the roadway […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Morning Sun

Project to close part of Lincoln Road this summer

A road project on a busy road southwest of Mt. Pleasant this summer is expected to close part of it due to detours. The $2.1 million project involves the intersection of Lincoln and Broomfield roads going north on Lincoln to the Chippewa River. The work will prompt closing the road...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WTVQ

Part of Appomattox Road closed for sewer project

LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Appomattox Road will be closed between Della Drive and Holly Springs Drive at the creek crossing beginning on Monday, March 28, for sanitary sewer construction. The closure is expected to last for two weeks. Commuters can use Holly Springs Drive, Beacon Hill and Della...
LEXINGTON, KY
Herald & Review

Sanitary District of Decatur wrapping up $9-million project in South Shores

DECATUR — The black pipes that have line roads in the South Shores area of Decatur since October are slowly going away, marking the end of a $9-million Sanitary District of Decatur project to improve and repair aging underground infrastructure. The project was part of the sanitary district’s 20-year...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
City
Geneva, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Geneva, IL
Government
cbs19news

Bridge project to close Albemarle County road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Albemarle County road will be closing Monday for a bridge project. The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews will be replacing the superstructure of the bridge over the Hardware River on Dudley Mountain Road. The crew will be putting in galvanized steel deck...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHEC TV-10

Deadline for project proposals for revitalizing Downtown Rochester nears

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The deadline for proposals on how to revitalize Downtown Rochester is nearing. New York State awarded the City of Rochester $10 million for the project. The funds can be used for economic development, transportation, housing, and community initiatives that range in cost and scale from...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Post and Courier

Apartment projects proposed for Piedmont near Southern Connector

Piedmont is the next target for rezoning requests for housing projects Greenville County leaders will consider in the coming months as developers presented plans for apartment complexes and housing developments near the Interstate 185 corridor and elsewhere in the county during a public hearing March 14. On an 18-acre site...
PIEDMONT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#City
WITN

Beach access in Carteret Co. closed for dredging project

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The public beach access on Radio Island in Carteret County will be closed on Monday for dredging maintenance of East Taylor’s Creek, Carteret County said. The southeast shoreline at Radio Island has experienced significant beach erosion due to frequent storm events, and the project...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
KNOX News Radio

Nearly $16M headed for projects to improve ND parks

North Dakota’s Parks and Recreation Department laid out plans for projects to improve state parks over the next three years with nearly $16 million in federal coronavirus aid. The spending comes in a park system that had a record year in 2021 with nearly 95,000 nights of camping — and that has an estimated $74 million backlog of deferred maintenance of roadways, buildings and shoreline. The list includes nearly $4.6 billion of work to bid this year. Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park near Mandan has $440,000 of projects set for bid this year, including general maintenance, campground electrical upgrades and an accessible sidewalk to connect all of Cavalry Square’s structures.
POLITICS
94.5 PST

Serious Accident Closes Route 1 in Bucks County

A serious accident has closed a closure of Route 1 in the very busy Langhorne, PA area. See pics below. A truck has struck the divider, and that will likely take a while to be cleared and possibly repaired. This will likely last for a while longer. Traffic cameras show...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy