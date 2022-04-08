ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, TX

Mansfield Sixth Grader to Throw First Pitch at Rangers' Home Opener Monday

A Mansfield sixth-grader will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Rangers' home opener on Monday. Orion Jean, a sixth-grader who was recently named Time Magazine's "Kid of the Year," will throw the first pitch to Hall of Fame catcher Pudge...

