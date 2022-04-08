ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooling Centers Open Today at Libraries, Senior Centers

 4 days ago

High temperatures of up to 100 degrees are forecast today, April 8, in inland Orange County. The City of Santa Ana is providing cooling centers for the public at the following locations and times:

  • Main Library: 26 Civic Center Plaza, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Newhope Library: 122 N. Newhope St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Santa Ana Senior Center: 424 W. Third St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Southwest Senior Center: 2201 W. McFadden Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Large personal items and pets are not allowed in the cooling centers.

During extreme temperatures, please drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
