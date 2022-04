I hope that you all had a great week. By Wednesday, I fully recovered from both running the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race and marching in the parade. I really enjoyed seeing so many of your faces last weekend. But, if I am being completely honest, I am thankful for a change from wearing green every day! What a great tradition in the city of Holyoke, and an excellent way to kick off the spring season.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 17 DAYS AGO