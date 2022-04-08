Listen up: Robison lectures focus on podcasting

Itching for an argument? Sorry, we mean 'healthy discussion'. These are the best political podcasts to listen to right now. American politics inevitably dominate English language political podcasting. Why? Well, the Americans make lots of political podcasts and the world is fascinated with American politics, especially in the Trump and post-Trump era, which for better or for worse has proved to be a golden age for podcasting. While we’ve tried to take as global and universal a focus as possible, this list of the best political podcasts inevitably – albeit not exclusively – leans towards the US, but with a firm emphasis on accessibility and deciphering the machinations of the superpower. Whether you’re a hardcore policy wonk or somebody looking to take a tentative first step into political podcasting, there should be something for you here: they’re all a damn good listen.

