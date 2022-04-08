The 7 toughest shots at Augusta National if you would play there

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A little before 11 a.m. on Masters Thursday, Tiger Woods burst through the back door of the Augusta National clubhouse. The air was tinged with tension, as if he were a grizzled gunslinger arriving at an Old West saloon, spoiling for a shootout. A human corridor had already formed that stretched all the way to the first tee, composed of fans, reporters, staid green jackets and even Hall of Famers Hale Irwin and Ian Woosnam. No matter who you are, the energy and excitement around Woods’ return to the Masters was inescapable. But there was no bravado in Tiger’s ginger steps. He had just endured his scratchiest range session of the week, looking stiffer and less explosive after four days of grinding on his game in the practice rounds. When Woods stepped through the clubhouse door and saw the sea of humanity spread before him, he closed his eyes for a couple of beats even as the unseen forces of fate pulled him toward the tee box. It was a brief meditation that was punctured by the screams of the fans. The tizzy of the crowd contrasted with the placidity on Woods’s face and the economy of motion with which he moved. The fans had come for a party, a coronation, a Hogan-esque ticker-tape parade minus the floating newsprint. Tiger just wanted to go to work.

