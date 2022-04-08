ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Lampard: Everton boss 'fine' with pressure of Premier League management

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton boss Frank Lampard says he has "no problem" with...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

The Independent

Everton and Manchester United fight for dignity in derby of faded glory

It is not often that you can isolate a point where two football clubs began to move in the wrong direction. It’s even less common to be able to personify that moment. For Everton and Manchester United, David Moyes will always be the symbol of where things began to go wrong.The clubs meet at Goodison Park tomorrow with each team desperate for points. If Everton lose they could be in the bottom three by Monday morning. Burnley, who beat Frank Lampard’s side 3-2 on Wednesday night, play Norwich City on Sunday afternoon and a victory would mean Sean Dyche’s team...
SB Nation

Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea arrive on the South Coast in a must win — not so much because of our league position (five points clear of fourth coming in to the weekend), but because of the mentality, confidence, and momentum of the team. Tuchel makes several changes but perhaps not as many...
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rice, Mbappe, Danjuma, Guardiola, Lampard, Nunez

Manchester United are prepared to break their transfer record to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (90 Min) Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26. (Manchester Evening News) The Old Trafford club have told six players they...
BBC

Brentford: 'African Bees' buzzing in Premier League

If you had to pick the top 10 players in the Premier League in terms of minutes played per goal scored, Brentford's Yoane Wissa would probably be nowhere near your list. But the DR Congo international squeezes into a group led by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and featuring Riyad Mahrez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin de Bruyne and Son Heung-min.
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 Manchester United: Instant Reaction | Toffees hold on!

Everton badly needed a boost at home after their recent road debacles and the pressure continuing to mount as they sat just a point above the relegation zone at kickoff. Frank Lampard had Allan and Michael Keane back from suspension and put them straight back into the starting lineup, joined by Fabian Delph in the middle and Seamus Coleman returning at right back.
The Independent

Premier League wrap: Everton beat Manchester United to boost survival bid as Chelsea hammer Southampton

Anthony Gordon grabbed a 27th-minute winner as Everton boosted their hopes of Premier League survival with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Manchester United at Goodison Park.Gordon’s deflected effort proved enough for Frank Lampard’s men to bounce back from their midweek loss to relegation rivals Burnley and move four points clear of the drop zone.United interim boss Ralf Rangnick made half a dozen changes including bringing back Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford but his side suffered another blow to their top-four ambitions.Rashford was thwarted twice by Jordan Pickford before Everton seized their chance, with Gordon’s effort deflecting off Harry Maguire and...
SkySports

Pep Guardiola exclusive: Manchester City manger talks Liverpool match, Jurgen Klopp and his evolution as a manager

"What can happen?" Pep Guardiola asks, before plotting the worst-case scenario. "Lose a game? And lose the Premier League title? Then we'll just try again next year." Manchester City's manager has just provided an impassioned rendition of the message he shares with his players - "don't miss these moments, don't waste opportunities, enjoy it because you deserve it for your hard work" - but isn't his preaching of pleasure at odds with the need to be near-perfect?
Sports
BBC

Southampton 0-6 Chelsea: Saints blown away by devastating Blues display

Chelsea put a terrible week behind them to return to winning ways in devastating style with a six-goal demolition of Southampton. Having been beaten 4-1 at home to Brentford in the Premier League and then suffering a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid, Chelsea bounced back in a manner that will give Thomas Tuchel encouragement his side can salvage their Champions League tie in Spain next week.
The Independent

Dwight McNeil could ‘slot into any team in the Premier League’, insists Burnley boss Sean Dyche

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has spoken of the confidence he has in Dwight McNeil as he described the winger as a player who could “slot into any team in the Premier League”.While McNeil has scored seven goals and provided 17 assists in the English top flight since making his debut in 2018, the figures are none and one for this season in 29 appearances.When asked about that current form at a press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Norwich, Dyche, who took the 22-year-old out of the starting line-up for the 3-2 victory over Everton on Wednesday, said: “He’ll come...
The Independent

Abject cowardice of Manchester United gifts Everton hope in relegation fight

After beating Everton at Turf Moor on Wednesday night to pull his own team towards safety and compound the Toffees’ misery, Burnley manager Sean Dyche chortled: “I said [to my players] before the match, ‘these don’t know how to win a game lads!’”Dyche wasn’t wrong. Everton had only won three Premier League matches in six months when they kicked off in Lancashire, and by full-time had suffered their eighth defeat in the 12 matches Frank Lampard had taken charge of since replacing Rafael Benitez as the club’s manager in February. The result left the Blues a solitary point above the...
The Independent

Raphinha sets Leeds on their way to important win over relegation rivals Watford

Raphinha underlined his value to Leeds as Jesse Marsch’s men took a significant step towards Premier League survival with a 3-0 win which pushed Watford closer to relegation.The Brazilian – who has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Barcelona – stylishly ended a six-game goal drought to set his side on course for a vital three points at Vicarage Road.In-form duo Rodrigo and Jack Harrison capitalised on some calamitous Hornets defending to seal victory as the West Yorkshire club moved nine points clear of the drop zone.The beleaguered Hornets had little answer as they slipped to a ninth...
BBC

Man City v Liverpool: Team news

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker is back in contention for the Premier League visit of Liverpool after serving a European suspension in midweek. Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer remain sidelined by injuries. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Fabinho will be fit despite suffering a cut in a clash of heads...
Yardbarker

Confirmed Officials: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday 9 April and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at St Mary's. The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 32 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Friend take charge of the meeting on the south coast. Kevin Friend...
BBC

Everton v Man Utd: Confirmed team news

Relegation-battling Everton make four changes from the 3-2 midweek defeat at fellow strugglers Burnley as boss Frank Lampard bids to arrest a run of three straight defeats in all competitions. Michael Keane and Allan return from suspension, while experienced pair Seamus Coleman and Fabian Delph are also brought back in...
