There are not many referees better than Anthony Taylor. The 43-year-old is experienced, decisive and mobile enough to keep up with play. He is one of the two English candidates put forward to officiate at the World Cup in Qatar. Taylor is just the sort of person you would want holding the whistle for the biggest game of the season. Except that a section of the Liverpool fanbase have been in uproar this week because he has been given their team’s game against Manchester City at the Etihad tomorrow. This is simply because Taylor is from Manchester.The angst of Liverpool...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 HOURS AGO