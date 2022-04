Sound Of Ceres — the cerebral dream-pop project featuring members of the one-time blog rock concern Candy Claws — have two albums to their name already, 2016’s Nostalgia For Infinity and 2017’s The Twin. Today, they’re announcing their third, an ambitious-sounding odyssey about the history of the universe called Emerald Sea, which features narration from performance artist Marina Abramović throughout. Abramović became a fan of the group after seeing them at a concert in 2017. “My attraction to Sound of Ceres comes from the fact that the music feels so galactic – from a very part of the universe,” she said in a statement.

MUSIC ・ 19 DAYS AGO