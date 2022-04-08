April ‘In the City’ featuring Buckets for Ukraine, African American Cultural Night and STEAM EXPO
Buckets for Ukraine, African American Cultural Night, and STEAM EXPO in the City are featured this month “In the City,” hosted by Michael Linn White. Murfreesboro’s video magazine is currently airing on YouTube, CityTV and other platforms throughout April featuring the latest City news at https://youtu.be/bHs34-J_xxI. “In the City” is produced by Multi-Media Producer Steve Burris every month in the studios located at Murfreesboro City Hall.
- Essential personal care items are helping people in war-torn Ukraine thanks to the compassion and work of six Murfreesboro City Schools and a local church. Michael Linn White features one MCS school in her report https://youtu.be/oMJEpAxDEvM.
- Watch Murfreesboro Fire Rescue crews jump into action to help the Transportation Department repair damaged fiber optic cable under a bridge. Repairs to City’s traffic camera system were crucial to keep Murfreesboro’s busy traffic flowing. Deputy Transportation Director Ram Balachandran heaps praise on cost-saving efforts extended by MFRD https://youtu.be/sORpsK5q4GM.
- African American Cultural Night at Patterson Park Community Center featured music, art, literature, history and more. Just another example of how MCS students and teachers go outside the school walls to partner together in the diverse community https://youtu.be/SGQVPnAEaCg
- The City Street Department CCTV Van is perhaps the most important piece of equipment within the department. Find out why in this high-tech report https://youtu.be/q2Trpu3zYRE.
- MCS Students create STEAM Booths and compete in the STEAM EXPO. Watch as amazing children talk science, technology, engineering, art, and math https://youtu.be/Sj5GWweumbY.
- Tennis anyone? Students learn the basics from MTSU Tennis pros https://youtu.be/19MBqfc7vzg .
- Plus, a high-brow Discovery School Tea Party, MCS Art Show winners, Cornhole championships, Dr. Seuss and more ‘In the City.’
