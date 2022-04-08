ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

April ‘In the City’ featuring Buckets for Ukraine, African American Cultural Night and STEAM EXPO

Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qpxD_0f3be3m700

Buckets for Ukraine, African American Cultural Night, and STEAM EXPO in the City are featured this month “In the City,” hosted by Michael Linn White. Murfreesboro’s video magazine is currently airing on YouTube, CityTV and other platforms throughout April featuring the latest City news at https://youtu.be/bHs34-J_xxI. “In the City” is produced by Multi-Media Producer Steve Burris every month in the studios located at Murfreesboro City Hall.

  • Essential personal care items are helping people in war-torn Ukraine thanks to the compassion and work of six Murfreesboro City Schools and a local church. Michael Linn White features one MCS school in her report https://youtu.be/oMJEpAxDEvM.
  • Watch Murfreesboro Fire Rescue crews jump into action to help the Transportation Department repair damaged fiber optic cable under a bridge. Repairs to City’s traffic camera system were crucial to keep Murfreesboro’s busy traffic flowing. Deputy Transportation Director Ram Balachandran heaps praise on cost-saving efforts extended by MFRD https://youtu.be/sORpsK5q4GM.
  • African American Cultural Night at Patterson Park Community Center featured music, art, literature, history and more. Just another example of how MCS students and teachers go outside the school walls to partner together in the diverse community https://youtu.be/SGQVPnAEaCg
  • The City Street Department CCTV Van is perhaps the most important piece of equipment within the department. Find out why in this high-tech report https://youtu.be/q2Trpu3zYRE.
  • MCS Students create STEAM Booths and compete in the STEAM EXPO. Watch as amazing children talk science, technology, engineering, art, and math https://youtu.be/Sj5GWweumbY.
  • Tennis anyone? Students learn the basics from MTSU Tennis pros https://youtu.be/19MBqfc7vzg .
  • Plus, a high-brow Discovery School Tea Party, MCS Art Show winners, Cornhole championships, Dr. Seuss and more ‘In the City.’

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Be immersed in Native American culture

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A weekend full of culture, education, and conversation is happening in East Tennessee. The Spirit of Nation’s Pow Wow will be held on Saturday, March 26 at Patriot Academy in Jefferson City. Tickets are $7 for adults and $2 for children, at the door.
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WJHG-TV

The Great American Home & Garden Expo is back

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thinking of making an upgrade to your home? The Bay Building Industries Association is hosting its annual Great American Home & Garden Expo. Expo Chairman Bud Longstreth stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell us more details about the event. He said due to the wildfires, the event had to be rescheduled from March 11 and 12 to March 26 and 27.
BAY COUNTY, FL
Nieman Lab

“‘The truth’ was not true”: Two journalists are using unsealed documents and social media to reconstruct gray areas of Mexican history

On May 15, 1992, Rosalino Sánchez Félix, better known as Chalino Sánchez, was performing his first sold-out show in Culiacan, Sinaloa. What had been a special night for Chalino, who was singing in his hometown, took a turn when someone in the crowd passed him a note. He read it, his demeanor changed, and he continued singing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Society
Murfreesboro, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Murfreesboro, TN
North Platte Telegraph

Ukraine city seeks to protect cultural sites from Russian bombs

With Russian forces pushing deeper into their country, Ukrainians are scrambling to safeguard a rich cultural history. In the southern port city of Odessa, sandbags have been piled up in front of the statue honoring the French Duke of Richelieu, a governor under the Russian emperor Alexander I.
POLITICS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City School District Hosts "Culture Night"

On Thursday, March 17th the Johnson City School District hosted Culture Night. The event was held for the first time in two years. Families came together in celebration of the diverse population in the school district as well as Broome County as a whole. "The message for our whole community...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Ukraine#Art#Multi Media#Murfreesboro City Schools#Murfreesboro Fire Rescue#Mfrd#City Street Department#Cctv Van
Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

122
Followers
322
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Murfreesboro is a city and county seat of Rutherford County, Murfreesboro is located in the Nashville metropolitan area of Middle Tennessee, 34 miles (55 km) southeast of downtown Nashville.

Comments / 0

Community Policy