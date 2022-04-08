ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

District 5 community invited to Townhall meeting on Saturday

Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville, Kentucky
 4 days ago

Representatives from LMPD, MSD will also be in attendance

Louisville – Councilwoman Donna Purvis (D-5) is hosting a District 5 Townhall Meeting on Saturday, April 9, at the Shawnee Golf Course Club House from noon to 2:00 p.m.

This is a chance for the community to meet with the councilwoman to talk about any issues or problems in their neighborhoods. There will also be representatives from other Metro Government departments, including LMPD and MSD, available to answer any questions.

“This is a very important meeting and a great opportunity for the residents to come out and voice their concerns and get answers to questions they have related to community issues,” said Councilwoman Purvis.

There is no need to register in advance for the Townhall event.

WHAT: District 5 Townhall Meeting

WHEN: Saturday, April 9

12:00-2:00 p.m.

WHO: Councilwoman Donna Purvis (D-5)

LMPD representative

MSD representative

WHERE: Shawnee Golf Course Club House

460 Northwestern Pkwy

Comments / 0

Related
OBA

Orange Beach sets townhall meeting on school split

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon and the City Council invite the community to a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, March 30 at 6 p.m. at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center. The city council abruptly voted to separate from the Baldwin County...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WILX-TV

Lansing residents invited to meet Fire Chief candidates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Selection Committee in charge of choosing the next chief of the Lansing Fire Department says they want residents to weight in. The selection committee is made up of the City of Lansing Human Resources Director, Fire Commissioners, and Mayoral appointees. They have conducted interviews and recommended the top candidates move forward in the final selection process, narrowing the 19 applications down to nine going into the first round of interviews.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
KPLC TV

Meet the candidates for City Council District A

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - T.A. Jones and Ronnie Harvey Jr. are running for City Councilman District A and on March 26, one will be elected to fill the position. Since the passing of Mary Morris last year, the seat for City Council District A is open and there are two candidates hoping to fill the position and represent the district.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Gresham Outlook

Community invited to celebrate West Gresham Elementary at event

Old students, staff welcome to share memories of their time at West Gresham Elementary The Gresham residents are invited to celebrate 97 years West Gresham Elementary has served the community. The Gresham-Barlow School District and West Gresham Elementary Parent-Teacher Club are hosting an open house at the school from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. The event will allow guests to revisit favorite areas of the school and grounds, share memories with others in the gymnasium and pick up free memorabilia to commemorate the school's history. East Gresham Elementary was officially closed in 2020. As...
GRESHAM, OR
WNCT

Onslow County candidates make their case during public forum

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It was a chance for Onslow County residents to learn about the candidates who’ll be on the ballot this year.  Candidates running for Onslow County Sheriff, spots on the Board of Education, and seats on the County Board of Commissioners gathered at city hall to introduce themselves to the community and answer […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky

64
Followers
516
Post
358
Views
ABOUT

Louisville, Kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy