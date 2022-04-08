District 5 community invited to Townhall meeting on Saturday

Representatives from LMPD, MSD will also be in attendance

Louisville – Councilwoman Donna Purvis (D-5) is hosting a District 5 Townhall Meeting on Saturday, April 9, at the Shawnee Golf Course Club House from noon to 2:00 p.m.

This is a chance for the community to meet with the councilwoman to talk about any issues or problems in their neighborhoods. There will also be representatives from other Metro Government departments, including LMPD and MSD, available to answer any questions.

“This is a very important meeting and a great opportunity for the residents to come out and voice their concerns and get answers to questions they have related to community issues,” said Councilwoman Purvis.

There is no need to register in advance for the Townhall event.

WHAT: District 5 Townhall Meeting

WHEN: Saturday, April 9

12:00-2:00 p.m.

WHO: Councilwoman Donna Purvis (D-5)

LMPD representative

MSD representative

WHERE: Shawnee Golf Course Club House

460 Northwestern Pkwy