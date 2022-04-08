ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Disick, 39, makes awkward red carpet debut with new girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson, 27, at The Kardashians premiere while his ex Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker pose nearby

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Just days after being spotted with British model Rebecca Donaldson, Scott Disick made an awkward red carpet debut with his new girlfriend at The Kardashians premiere, where he risked running into his ex Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker.

The 39-year-old walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with the 27-year-old model at the Hollywood premiere for the new Hulu series, held at Goya Studios.

Disick was first spotted with Donaldson having lunch in Malibu on Tuesday, before they headed to celebrity hotspot Catch and then a party at On the Rox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mir8r_0f3bTiMO00
Red carpet debut: Just days after being spotted with British model Rebecca Donaldson, Scott Disick made his red carpet debut with his new girlfriend at The Kardashians premiere

Disick stepped out with a tie-less black suit with his white dress shirt slightly unbuttoned.

He rocked a black suit coat with a black-and-white polka dot pocket square along with black pants and shoes.

The reality star, who has starred on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since its first season in 2007, walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with Donaldson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Luyd0_0f3bTiMO00
Awkward: Scott and Rebecca risked running into his ex Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker just days after their Las Vegas 'wedding'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pN4b5_0f3bTiMO00
Scott's look: Disick stepped out with a tie-less black suit with his white dress shirt slightly unbuttoned

Donaldson stepped out with an elegant, skin-tight off-shoulder black and grey mini-dress that fell to her mid-thigh.

She had her black hair pulled back into a tight ponytail, with diamond-studded hoop earrings for her red carpet look.

The model completed her look with black heels and a matching black and grey clutch for the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sp1uO_0f3bTiMO00
Rebecca's look: Donaldson stepped out with an elegant, skin-tight off-shoulder black and grey mini-dress that fell to her mid-thigh

Donaldson is Disick's first girlfriend since his split with Amelia Gray Hamlin back in September.

While he had been spotted with numerous women over the past few months - including Bella Banos, Holly Scarfone and Hana Cross - he wasn't 'serious' with any of them.

'[He] isn’t in a rush to settle down with anyone special any time soon,' a source said back in November, though that may have changed now with Donaldson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LjVc0_0f3bTiMO00
New girlfriend: Donaldson is Disick's first girlfriend since his split with Amelia Gray Hamlin back in September
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2RgZ_0f3bTiMO00
Numerous: While he had been spotted with numerous women over the past few months - including Bella Banos, Holly Scarfone and Hana Cross - he wasn't 'serious' with any of them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WSNAP_0f3bTiMO00
Just married! His ex Kourtney recently shared snaps from her 'epic' drunk Vegas wedding to Travis

Disck returns with the Kardashian family in their new Hulu series The Kardashians, which debuts Thursday, April 14.

The reality star and house flipper shares his three kids with Kourtney Kardashian - Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Disick and Kourtney dated off and on from 2005 until 2015 when they split for good, though they continue to co-parent their children together and remain close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SEwbU_0f3bTiMO00
Return: Disck returns with the Kardashian family in their new Hulu series The Kardashians, which debuts Thursday, April 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBzdL_0f3bTiMO00
Reality: The reality star and house flipper shares his three kids with Kourtney Kardashian - Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27OMMY_0f3bTiMO00
Co-parent: Disick and Kourtney dated off and on from 2005 until 2015 when they split for good, though they continue to co-parent their children together and remain close
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T48SE_0f3bTiMO00
Bond: The 42-year-old reality star and her 46-year-old drummer beau donned black leather jackets as they said 'I do' in Las Vegas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hb6vK_0f3bTiMO00
Exes: Scott and Kourtney dated on and off for years and share three children together 

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

