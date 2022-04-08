Scott Disick, 39, makes awkward red carpet debut with new girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson, 27, at The Kardashians premiere while his ex Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker pose nearby

Just days after being spotted with British model Rebecca Donaldson, Scott Disick made an awkward red carpet debut with his new girlfriend at The Kardashians premiere, where he risked running into his ex Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker.

The 39-year-old walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with the 27-year-old model at the Hollywood premiere for the new Hulu series, held at Goya Studios.

Disick was first spotted with Donaldson having lunch in Malibu on Tuesday, before they headed to celebrity hotspot Catch and then a party at On the Rox.

Red carpet debut: Just days after being spotted with British model Rebecca Donaldson, Scott Disick made his red carpet debut with his new girlfriend at The Kardashians premiere

Disick stepped out with a tie-less black suit with his white dress shirt slightly unbuttoned.

He rocked a black suit coat with a black-and-white polka dot pocket square along with black pants and shoes.

The reality star, who has starred on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since its first season in 2007, walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with Donaldson.

Awkward: Scott and Rebecca risked running into his ex Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker just days after their Las Vegas 'wedding'

Scott's look: Disick stepped out with a tie-less black suit with his white dress shirt slightly unbuttoned

Donaldson stepped out with an elegant, skin-tight off-shoulder black and grey mini-dress that fell to her mid-thigh.

She had her black hair pulled back into a tight ponytail, with diamond-studded hoop earrings for her red carpet look.

The model completed her look with black heels and a matching black and grey clutch for the event.

Rebecca's look: Donaldson stepped out with an elegant, skin-tight off-shoulder black and grey mini-dress that fell to her mid-thigh

Donaldson is Disick's first girlfriend since his split with Amelia Gray Hamlin back in September.

While he had been spotted with numerous women over the past few months - including Bella Banos, Holly Scarfone and Hana Cross - he wasn't 'serious' with any of them.

'[He] isn’t in a rush to settle down with anyone special any time soon,' a source said back in November, though that may have changed now with Donaldson.

New girlfriend: Donaldson is Disick's first girlfriend since his split with Amelia Gray Hamlin back in September

Numerous: While he had been spotted with numerous women over the past few months - including Bella Banos, Holly Scarfone and Hana Cross - he wasn't 'serious' with any of them

Just married! His ex Kourtney recently shared snaps from her 'epic' drunk Vegas wedding to Travis

Disck returns with the Kardashian family in their new Hulu series The Kardashians, which debuts Thursday, April 14.

The reality star and house flipper shares his three kids with Kourtney Kardashian - Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Disick and Kourtney dated off and on from 2005 until 2015 when they split for good, though they continue to co-parent their children together and remain close.

Return: Disck returns with the Kardashian family in their new Hulu series The Kardashians, which debuts Thursday, April 14

Reality: The reality star and house flipper shares his three kids with Kourtney Kardashian - Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7

Co-parent: Disick and Kourtney dated off and on from 2005 until 2015 when they split for good, though they continue to co-parent their children together and remain close

Bond: The 42-year-old reality star and her 46-year-old drummer beau donned black leather jackets as they said 'I do' in Las Vegas