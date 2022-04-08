Four-time world champ Sebastian Vettel 'cops $7200 fine' from F1 fun police after going on a crowd-pleasing lap of Albert Park on a scooter - only for stewards to launch an investigation

Three-time Australian Grand Prix winner Sebastian Vettel has been hit with a $7200 fine for a light-hearted moment where he pinched a scooter and did a 'lap of honour' for delighted fans at Albert Park on Friday.

Vettel's spontaneous trip around the track came after his car suffered a power outage and caught fire during the first practice session.

Vettel took matters into his own hands by grabbing a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, but it was what happened next that really grabbed fan's attention.

It is believed an F1 official was sent to Vettel on a scooter to bring him back to the pits - but instead of hopping on and riding pillion, Vettel allegedly commandeered the scooter.

Vettel surprised fans with his cheeky lap of Albert Park on a scooter that he presumably pinched from an official who was sent to collect him when his car broke down

He did a lap of the track with his helmet - labelled with anti-war and pro-Ukraine stickers - halfway off his head so his face was visible and took his hands off the handlebars to wave to the crowd.

'Where has Vettel got this moped from?' one commentator asked.

'He's nicked it. Normally you get a lift on the back but I've never seen the driver just take it.

'He's going around the circuit, I have never seen this before ... it's like a lap of honour.'

Race stewards have hit the German with a hefty $7200 fine following the incident, according to PlanetF1, on the basis Vettel may have entered the track without permission.

Vettel is also understood to be in hot water for not wearing the helmet properly and taking his hands off the handlebars to wave to fans.

The investigation into Vettel's antics is especially odd considering that the official Formula 1 Twitter account was happy to share a video of the incident with the caption 'This is the most iconic end to a practice session we can remember' followed by a laughing emoji.

'They do still love him here. The fans, we have said before they are passionate, but they are so knowledgeable and they do support every single driver,' a commentator said while Vettel was completing his scooter lap.

'The welcome for the drivers is insane in the mornings.'

It was a perfect day in Melbourne as Formula 1 returned to Australia after a two year absence because of Covid restrictions

McLaren driver and local hero Daniel Ricciardo has also been swept up in F1 mania and praised the crowds for their vocal support in the first F1 event at Albert Park in two years.

'It's always been pretty wild here, there's no denying that,' he said.

'But it felt like it was turned up a notch, or two, or three.

'For a Thursday, and I'm talking around the world, it was the busiest Thursday I've ever experienced walking into a paddock. That certainly stood out.

'It's awesome. It's definitely a good crazy and there's a lot of support and love. I think everyone's just stoked to have the race back. It's a special feeling.'

Ferrari topped the time sheets in the first session with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in third and his teammate Max Verstappen fourth. Lewis Hamilton was seventh while Ricciardo finished eighth.