Wednesday night was a good night for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team. Matt Deggs's squad came back from a five-run deficit, scoring seven runs in the sixth inning to beat the Bulldogs 8-6. The Cajuns social media team then added insult to injury. In one of the cruelest social media burns of the baseball season, the Ragin' Cajuns Baseball Twitter feed twisted the knife deeper into the wound created by the Cajuns' win.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO