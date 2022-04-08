Summer countdown: Top 7 ways to support your weight management goals

(BPT) - Looking forward to summer? You’re probably also looking for ways to support your wellness goals as you start shedding your winter clothes. Fortunately, warmer months bring many opportunities to stay motivated, boost your well-being and achieve your personal best weight.

Here are seven ways to dive into the summer season while working toward your weight management goals — because everyone's unique goals require a unique approach!

1. Get out and get moving!

There’s nothing like warmer weather to inspire you to get outside and enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. Now’s the perfect time to revisit your favorite outdoor activities — and maybe try a few new ones. Whether you like to walk, run, hike or bike, moving your body helps you meet your wellness goals and have fun at the same time. Dust off that tennis racket, get out the yoga mat or head to the pool and you’ll reap the benefits of your more active lifestyle. Make sure to consult your healthcare provider when starting any new exercise program.

2. Focus on hydration

Staying hydrated is even more important in the summertime due to hotter temps and increased time spent outdoors. Keep a water bottle handy at all times to sip throughout the day — this will help you reset, recharge and feel your best.

3. Boost your metabolism

Supplement daily activity with a delicious way to refuel and boost your metabolism. Try Metabolism Boost ® smoothies from Smoothie King in one of three varieties: Strawberry Pineapple, Mango Ginger or Banana Passion Fruit. Metabolism Boost ® smoothies have under 270 calories in a 20-ounce with at least 16 grams of protein, are fueled with naturally derived green tea extract and caffeine to help boost your metabolism and are an excellent source of protein and fiber.

4. Keep it low-cal

If you're looking to reduce your calorie intake, you don’t have to sacrifice flavor. Smoothie King’s Slim-N-Trim™ smoothies are made with fewer calories to help you crush your goals and set your sights on the next one. These smoothies offer fiber, enough protein to replace a meal and under 250 calories in a 20-ounce serving. Better yet, they come in five delicious flavors: Blueberry, Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry and Veggie.

5. Be a Keto champ

If you're a fan of the Keto diet, you’ll be happy to know you can pick up the perfect breakfast or lunch option with a Keto Champ™ smoothie from Smoothie King — providing under 9 net carbs in a 20-ounce serving and three flavor options: Berry, Chocolate and Coffee.

6. Join a community

Having the support and camaraderie of people with similar goals helps you stay on track with your own. Joining a walking club, playing a sport with friends or starting a health and wellness support system can make working toward your goals not only more attainable, but a lot more fun.

7. Challenge yourself

One way to join a community is to participate in Smoothie King’s #60Day60K challenge — designed to support fans in achieving their personal best weights.

Now through June 3, all Smoothie King Healthy Rewards members are invited to participate in the 60-day challenge for the chance to win a $60,000 grand prize and other health-focused swag through weekly challenges.

To participate in weekly challenges, Healthy Rewards members can follow @SmoothieKing on Instagram and follow the weekly instructions for their chance to win prizes like fitness classes for a year or exercise equipment. To enter for the grand prize, guests can download the app, join the challenge and purchase a Manage Weight smoothie. Every purchase of a Manage Weight smoothie will qualify as an entry through June 3 (limit one entry per day, scan app with purchase)*.

Find a Smoothie King location near you and sign up for Smoothie King Healthy Rewards to get started.

*NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. / D.C., age 18+. Void outside the 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 04/05/22; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 06/03/22. Total ARV of all prizes: $73,161. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Limit: One (1) Entry per person per day into each Entry Period drawing and one (1) Entry per person per day into the Grand Prize drawing. For full Official Rules, Entry Periods, prize details, and how to enter on Instagram or by mail without making a purchase using the App, visit https://www.smoothieking.com/60day60k/rules. Sponsor: Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., 9797 Rombauer Road, Suite 150 Dallas, TX 75019.