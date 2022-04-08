ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal models in SARS-CoV-2 research

By Hin Chu
Nature.com
 4 days ago

This Comment discusses the main animal models that have had a key role in our understanding of the immune and viral dynamics of SARS-CoV-2. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the causative agent of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the seventh coronavirus known to cause disease in humans. The virus...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Nature.com

Omicron: a chimera of two early SARS-CoV-2 lineages

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 90 (2022) Cite this article. The outbreak of the COVID"19 that occurred in late 2019 has posed a remarkable threat to public health around the world. It is known that SARS-CoV-2 is a genetically diverse group that mutates continuously, leading to the emergence of multiple variants.1 Potential variants of concern (VOCs), variants of interest (VOIs), or variants under monitoring (VUMs) are regularly assessed based on the risk posed to global public health.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Potent alpaca nanobodies neutralize SARS-CoV-2 variants

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have developed a novel strategy for identifying potent miniature antibodies, so-called nanobodies, against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants. The approach led to the discovery of multiple nanobodies that in cell cultures and mice effectively blocked infection with different SARS-CoV-2 variants. The findings, which are described in the journals Nature Communications and Science Advances, could pave the way for new treatments against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

RNA G-quadruplex in TMPRSS2 reduces SARS-CoV-2 infection

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection continues to have devastating consequences worldwide. Recently, great efforts have been made to identify SARS-CoV-2 host factors, but the regulatory mechanisms of these host molecules, as well as the virus per se, remain elusive. Here we report a role of RNA G-quadruplex (RG4) in SARS-CoV-2 infection. Combining bioinformatics, biochemical and biophysical assays, we demonstrate the presence of RG4s in both SARS-CoV-2 genome and host factors. The biological and pathological importance of these RG4s is then exemplified by a canonical 3-quartet RG4 within Tmprss2, which can inhibit Tmprss2 translation and prevent SARS-CoV-2 entry. Intriguingly, G-quadruplex (G4)-specific stabilizers attenuate SARS-CoV-2 infection in pseudovirus cell systems and mouse models. Consistently, the protein level of TMPRSS2 is increased in lungs of COVID-19 patients. Our findings reveal a previously unknown mechanism underlying SARS-CoV-2 infection and suggest RG4 as a potential target for COVID-19 prevention and treatment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Antigenic evolution will lead to new SARS-CoV-2 variants with unpredictable severity

The comparatively milder infections with the Omicron variant and higher levels of population immunity have raised hopes for a weakening of the pandemic. We argue that the lower severity of Omicron is a coincidence and that ongoing rapid antigenic evolution is likely to produce new variants that may escape immunity and be more severe.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ultrastructural insight into SARS-CoV-2 entry and budding in human airway epithelium

Ultrastructural studies of SARS-CoV-2 infected cells are crucial to better understand the mechanisms of viral entry and budding within host cells. Here, we examined human airway epithelium infected with three different isolates of SARS-CoV-2 including the B.1.1.7 variant by transmission electron microscopy and tomography. For all isolates, the virus infected ciliated but not goblet epithelial cells. KeyÂ SARS-CoV-2 entry molecules, ACE2 and TMPRSS2, were found to be localised to the plasma membrane including microvilli but excluded from cilia. Consistently, extracellular virions were seen associated with microvilli and the apical plasma membrane but rarely with ciliary membranes. Profiles indicative of viral fusion where tomography showed that the viral membrane was continuous with the apical plasma membrane and the nucleocapsids diluted, compared with unfused virus, demonstrate that the plasma membrane is one site of entry where direct fusion releasing the nucleoprotein-encapsidated genome occurs. Intact intracellular virions were found within ciliated cells in compartments with a single membrane bearing S glycoprotein. Tomography showed concentration of nucleocapsids round the periphery of profiles strongly suggestive of viral budding into these compartments and this may explain how virions gain their S glycoprotein containing envelope.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Locked down Shanghai residents not allowed to leave their homes even to get food seen screaming from their balconies

Residents of Shanghai were seen screaming from their balconies in protest against a draconian lockdown that allegedly doesn't even allow them to leave their houses to get food under China's "zero Covid" policy.Videos viral on social media show trapped residents howling and screaming from inside high-rise buildings at night. "People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason," wrote radio host Patrick Madrid while sharing the video.What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People...
CHINA
Nature.com

Combinatorial influence of environmental temperature, obesity and cholesterol on SARS-CoV-2 infectivity

The continuing evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants not only causes a long-term global health concerns but also encounters the vaccine/drug effectiveness. The degree of virus infectivity and its clinical outcomes often depend on various biological parameters (e.g., age, genetic factors, diabetes, obesity and other ailments) of an individual along with multiple environmental factors (e.g., air temperature, humidity, seasons). Thus, despite the extensive search forÂ and use of several vaccine/drug candidates, the combinative influence of these various extrinsic and intrinsic risk factors involved in the SARS-CoV-2 virus infectivity has yet to be explored. Previous studies have reported that environment temperature is negatively associated with virus infectivity for SARS-CoV-2. This study elaborates on our previous findings, investigating the link between environmental temperature and other metabolic parameters, such as average total cholesterol and obesity, with the increase in COVID-19 cases. Statistical analysis conducted on a per country basis not only supports the existence of a significant negative correlation between environmental temperature and SARS-CoV-2 infections but also found a strong positive correlation between COVID-19 cases and these metabolic parameters. In addition, a multiphase growth curve model (GCM) was built to predict the contribution of these covariates in SARS-CoV-2 infectivity. These findings, for first time, support the idea that there might be a combinatorial impact of environmental temperature, average total cholesterol, and obesity in the inflation of the SARS-CoV-2 infectivity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US Olympic figure skater quits at 16 after being linked to DoJ spy case

A figure skating prodigy has retired at the age of 16, just a month after it was revealed her family had allegedly been targeted by Chinese spies operating in the US. Insider reports that Alysa Liu, widely considered among the most talented skaters in the US, announced her retirement on Instagram on Saturday. The Olympian said she had reached all of her goals and that she was "satisfied" with her career. "I started skating when I was 5 so that's about 11 years on the ice and it's been an insane 11 years. A lot of good and...
SPORTS
Nature.com

Geographical prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 variants, August 2020 to July 2021

We extracted one-year genomic data (August 2020"“July 2021) from GISAID EpiCoVâ„¢ database and estimated monthly proportions of 11 SARS-CoV-2 variants in various geographical regions. From continental perspective, Delta VOC predominated in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania, with proportions of 67.58"“98.31% in July 2021. In South America, proportion of Delta VOC (23.24%) has been approaching the predominant yet diminishing Gamma VOC (56.86%). We further analyzed monthly data on new COVID-19 cases, new deaths, vaccination status and variant proportions of 6 countries. Delta VOC predominated in all countries except Brazil (Gamma VOC) in July 2021. In most occasions, rise and predominance of Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Zeta variants were accompanied with surges of new cases, especially after the time point of major lineage interchange. The ascending phases of new cases lasted for 1"“5Â months with 1.69- to 40.63-fold peak growth, whereas new death tolls varied with regional vaccination status. Our data suggested surges of COVID-19 cases might be predicted from variant surveillance data. Despite vaccine breakthroughs by Delta VOC, death tolls were more stable in countries with better immunization coverage. Another takeaway is the urgent need to improve vaccine efficacy against Delta and emerging variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

A weakly supervised deep learning-based method for glioma subtype classification using WSI and mpMRIs

Accurate glioma subtype classification is critical for the treatment management of patients with brain tumors. Developing an automatically computer-aided algorithm for glioma subtype classification is challenging due to many factors. One of the difficulties is the label constraint. Specifically, each case is simply labeled the glioma subtype without precise annotations of lesion regions information. In this paper, we propose a novel hybrid fully convolutional neural network (CNN)-based method for glioma subtype classification using both whole slide imaging (WSI) and multiparametric magnetic resonance imagings (mpMRIs). It is comprised of two methods: a WSI-based method and a mpMRIs-based method. For the WSI-based method, we categorize the glioma subtype using a 2D CNN on WSIs. To overcome the label constraint issue, we extract the truly representative patches for the glioma subtype classification in a weakly supervised fashion. For the mpMRIs-based method, we develop a 3D CNN-based method by analyzing the mpMRIs. The mpMRIs-based method consists of brain tumor segmentation and classification. Finally, to enhance the robustness of the predictions, we fuse the WSI-based and mpMRIs-based results guided by a confidence index. The experimental results on the validation dataset in the competition of CPM-RadPath 2020 show the comprehensive judgments from both two modalities can achieve better performance than the ones by solely using WSI or mpMRIs. Furthermore, our result using the proposed method ranks the third place in the CPM-RadPath 2020 in the testing phase. The proposed method demonstrates a competitive performance, which is creditable to the success of weakly supervised approach and the strategy of label agreement from multi-modality data.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy

SARS-CoV-2 infection poses increased risks of poor outcomes during pregnancy, including preterm birth and stillbirth. There is also developing concern over the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the placenta, and these effects seem to vary between different viral variants. Despite these risks, many pregnant individuals have been reluctant to be vaccinated against the virus owing to safety concerns. We now have extensive data confirming the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy, although it will also be necessary to determine the effectiveness of these vaccines specifically against newly emerging viral variants, including Omicron. In this Progress article, I cover recent developments in our understanding of the risks of SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnancy, and how vaccination can reduce these.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

On the use of preclinical imaging to explore the principles of brain function in rodent models and their relevance for illnesses of the human mind

We recently published in Translational Psychiatry an article that examine the strategies for evaluating brain function at the whole-brain level [1]. In this review, we covered several methods, from functional MRI to functional ultrasound to calcium imaging. For each technique, we wrote a brief history of its development, the physical notion, some key applications, its potentials, and its limitations. We concluded that methods for imaging the rodent brain at the network level are growing and will advance our understanding of brain function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pet ownership and psychological well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic

The question of pet ownership contributing to human well-being has received mixed empirical evidence. This contrasts with the lay intuition that pet ownership contributes positively to wellness. In a large representative sample, we investigate the differences that may exist between pet vs. non-pet owners in terms of their well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic, and examine among different sociodemographic strata, for whom pet ownership can be more vs. less beneficial. A cross-sectional questionnaire survey was conducted among Canadian adults (1220 pet owners, 1204 non-pet owners). Pet owners reported lower well-being than non-pet owners on a majority of well-being indicators; this general pet ownership effect held when accounting for pet species (dogs, cats, other species) and number of pets owned. Compared to owners of other pets, dog owners reported higher well-being. When examining the effect of pet ownership within different socioeconomic strata, being a pet owner was associated with lower well-being among: women; people who have 2"‰+"‰children living at home; people who are unemployed. Our results offer a counterpoint to popular beliefs emphasising the benefits of pets to human wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic and confirm the importance of accounting for sociodemographic factors to further understand the experience of pet ownership.
PETS
Nature.com

Driving and glaucoma in the UK: a national survey of clinicians' advice and guidance to patients

Driving standards policy is set by the Department for Transport and executed by the Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA). Professional bodies recognise the challenges that clinicians face when advising patients with glaucoma about driving. This study explored clinicians' knowledge and confidence around driving standards and their approach to advising and guiding patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Retraction Note: HMGB1 Facilitated Macrophage Reprogramming towards a Proinflammatory M1-like Phenotype in Experimental Autoimmune Myocarditis Development

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep21884, published online 22 February 2016. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication, the Authors informed the journal that Fig.Â 4 contained incorrectly reported results, and the images in Fig.Â 5 had been published elsewhere. In addition, concerns were raised regarding partial overlap in the flow cytometry plots in Fig.Â 2F (HMGB1 and HMGB1"‰+"‰anti-TLR4 groups). The Authors are unable to provide raw data used to produce the figures, and therefore retract this Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A pandemic-enabled comparison of discovery platforms demonstrates a naÃ¯ve antibody library can match the best immune-sourced antibodies

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27799-z, published online 24 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in References 1, 33 and 77. Ref. 1 was incorrectly given with incomplete bibliographical information as: 'Jackson, L. A. et al. An mRNA Vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 "“ Preliminary Report. N. Engl. J....
SCIENCE

