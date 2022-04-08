ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinical nutritionist shares harmful effects of an unhealthy diet

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WEAA)— “It takes time to create change…”. James LaValle is a clinical pharmacist, clinical...

shefinds

Dietitians Say This Is The One Spice You Should Put On Literally Everything To Flush Belly Bloat

While no spice is the ultimate magic cure for everyone when it comes to bloating, many people find turmeric can provide relief when experiencing indigestion. Turmeric, a flowering plant, Curcuma longa, of the ginger family, is a versatile spice that can add flavor to practically everything— including other anti-bloating foods like roasted veggies, rice, soups, etc. and drinks like tea or coffee. We checked in with digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert Dr. M. Kara, creator of KaraMD, and registered dietitian Michelle Hawksworth at Muscle and Brawn to learn more about how turmeric can reduce inflammation in the gut, which frequent bloating is a sign of.
NUTRITION
LIVESTRONG.com

3 Things Diabetes Doctors Do Every Day for Healthy Blood Sugar

Diabetes affects your body's ability to use glucose, aka sugar. That's why, if you have the condition — or its precursor, prediabetes — it's important to keep your blood sugar levels in check to avoid complications. Watching your diet, getting regular exercise and sticking to your medication routine...
HEALTH
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Immediately For High Cholesterol

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While uncontrollable things like genetics and aging can make you predisposed, your lifestyle, specifically diet and exercise, are two of the biggest factors that raise your risk. One thing in particular that you should be aware of when monitoring your heart health is your cholesterol levels.
DIETS
Daily Mail

Ivermectin was only effective against Covid in areas where parasitic diseases were endemic, which explains why the drug falsely showed up as being effective in clinical trials, expert says

Many of the clinical trials that showed ivermectin failed to account for the drug's effectiveness against parasitic disease, leading to skewed, inaccurate, results, an analysis finds. Dr Avi Bitterman, a researcher from Mount Sinai in New York City, told DailyMail.com that many of the studies that found antiviral effectiveness or...
SCIENCE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

The best vegetables for your health, according to nutritionists

It pays to love your veggies. Especially when you’re loading up on some of the healthiest in the vegetable kingdom. Read on for a list of nutritionist-approved go-to veggies to support good health. 1. Shiitake mushrooms. "Shiitake mushrooms are not only a low-calorie vegetable but have been shown to...
NUTRITION
AOL Corp

5 foods to add to your diet for better brain health

It may seem like Alzheimer’s disease is something that some people are simply destined to develop. But that's not the case, Dr. Uma Naidoo, director of nutritional and lifestyle psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, told TODAY. There are some brain health factors that are absolutely in your control — including your food choices, she said.
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

Hypertension: Protein variety may be key

Almost half of adults in the United States have high blood pressure, or hypertension. Current evidence suggests that dietary changes can reduce blood pressure, but more investigation is necessary. A recent study in China shows that eating a balanced diet including protein from a variety of sources may help adults...
FITNESS
shefinds

Nutritionists Agree: This Is One Food You Shouldn’t Eat If you Struggle With High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure is unfortunately very common in the United States. According to the CDC, nearly half of adults in the United States suffer from it. While external factors like genetics, pre-existing conditions, and medications can be contributing causes, taking preventative measures by leading a healthy lifestyle and following a nutritious diet are the best ways to reduce your risk. Your nutrition habits are an essential factor, so knowing what a heart healthy diet looks like is the first step in investing in your heart health. Even if you already suffer from hypertension, it’s never too late to make lifestyle changes, as this can ease your symptoms and improve your quality of life.
HEALTH
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Put These 4 Ingredients On Your Plate Every Day For Faster Weight Loss

Just as regular exercise and ample hydration support weight loss, a well-balanced diet does too, and this is just as important. Nourishing and taking care of your body is crucial, and what better way to do this than with 4 expert-approved foods often linked to healthy weight loss? We checked in with registered dietitians Melissa Mitri, MS, RD and Rebecca Schilling, RDN, LDN, who both offer vital suggestions and meal tips for staying on track and losing weight faster than you might think.
DIETS
shefinds

The 3 Worst ‘Healthy’ Snacks To Eat For Weight Loss, Dietitians Warn

It’s a common misconception that snacking is a leading cause of weight gain, and while eating anything in excess is not good for you, it’s actually perfectly healthy to snack in between meals to properly nourish your body and have ample energy throughout the day. There are some snacks like apples and nut butter or carrots and hummus that offer a great balance of carbs and healthy fats, making them more likely to satiate you and reduce overeating later in the day. However, there are other options that are marketed as healthy that may not actually be as great for your body as the diet industry would like you to think.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Be Eating These Protein-Packed Foods To Increase Your Metabolic Rate As You Age

Your metabolic rate is the number of calories your body needs to accomplish its most basic (basal) life-sustaining functions, according to Scott Frothingham of Healthline. “Even when resting,” he writes, “your body burns calories by performing basic functions to sustain life, such as breathing, circulation, nutrient processing and cell production.”
DIETS
scitechdaily.com

Gain Muscle Mass and Lose Fat: Can Weekly Prednisone Treat Obesity?

Obese mice gain muscle mass and lose fat with once-weekly prednisone. Daily prednisone promotes obesity, but weekly prednisone has ‘strikingly different’ results. Weekly prednisone promotes nutrient uptake into muscles and improves lean body mass. Many people take daily prednisone for immune conditions, resulting in weight gain and development...
CINCINNATI, OH
Greatist

Reverse, Reverse: Prediabetes Diet and Nutrition Tips

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. So, you’ve got prediabetes. Serious problem? Yep. But don’t fret, it’s often reversible with the power of diet and nutrition.
DIETS

