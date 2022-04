MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Hundreds packed the halls of St. Michael’s and St. George’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church Sunday, but not necessarily for Palm Sunday service. Instead, the visitors to the church filled an auditorium to show support for the Ukrainian church and for Ukrainians overseas by purchasing handcrafted Easter eggs, food and more. “It is an event that has been going on, put on for many years by this church community,” said organizer Tania Bunik. “This year in particular, this event has brought on more meaning.” Founded in 1925, and comprised of first- and second-generation Ukrainian Americans, St. Michael’s and St. George’s counts...

