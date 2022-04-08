ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The week in 35 photos

CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

History was made Thursday when the US Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the US Supreme Court. Jackson, 51, will be sworn...

www.cnn.com

CBS Chicago

Clarence Thomas hospitalized with infection

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was hospitalized Friday with an infection, a spokesperson for the court said in a statement. A spokesperson told CBS News on Sunday that Thomas does not have COVID-19.Thomas is being treated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., with intravenous antibiotics and his "symptoms are abating," the court said, adding that the 73-year-old justice "expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two." The court did not elaborate on the type of infection. "Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments," the statement said.The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in several cases on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. This week also marks the beginning of confirmation hearings for President Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, who would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer if confirmed by the Senate.Thomas, considered a member of the court's conservative wing, was nominated for the high court by President George H. W. Bush in 1991 and sworn in later that year. 
WASHINGTON, DC
Stephen Breyer
Chuck Schumer
Salon

Ted Cruz's troll of Judge Jackson backfires: Books he mocked now top of Amazon best-seller list

US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) looks to a display of a children's book on race while speaking during the confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on her nomination to be an Associate Justice on the US Supreme Court, in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 22, 2022. (Photo illustration by Salon/SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Republican Party
Politics
U.S. Politics
Supreme Court
Senate
POLITICO

Nine House Democrats have tested positive for Covid, just as lawmakers have been trying to get the Capitol back to pre-pandemic status.

Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people.
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
bloomberglaw.com

Graham Signals That He Won’t Back Jackson for Supreme Court

Republican senator complains of past treatment of GOP nominees. Says it’s ‘problematic’ that liberal groups support her. President Joe Biden likely won’t be able to count on Senator. Lindsey Graham. to provide some bipartisan backing for his first Supreme Court nominee, Judge. Ketanji Brown Jackson. ,...
POLITICO

Nancy Pelosi tested positive for Covid and is "currently asymptomatic."

To a Fox News tweet asking their followers how Ernst did giving the GOP rebuttal to the 2015 State of the Union, Geer responded, "hideous." How Geer responded to Ernst's questioning initially (who'd been yielded time by another senator): "I apologize if I offended you and I do appreciate your bringing it to my attention, and I do in fact believe that civility is key and I'm sorry that I did not demonstrate that, in your opinion, with that."
MSNBC

GOP scrambles to do damage control on Clarence Thomas

Republicans are engaging in damage control in response to last week's explosive news that Victoria "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly pressed White House officials to overturn the 2020 election. Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist, effectively called for then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to...
CNN

CNN

