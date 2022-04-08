ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruidoso, NM

Ruidoso Downs Horse Racing Season

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperience the thrill of live horse racing at...

WTVQ

Zandon wins 98th running of $1 million Toyota Blue Grass

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Jeff Drown’s Zandon roared past favored Smile Happy approaching the sixteenth pole and drew off to a 2½-length victory to win the 98th running of the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass (G1) for 3-year-olds on a brisk Saturday afternoon at Keeneland. All-sources...
LEXINGTON, KY
racer.com

Ferrari Racing Days thrills at Daytona

Ferrari completed the first day of racing action Saturday as part of Ferrari Racing Days at Daytona International Speedway. With Coppa Shell categories running in the afternoon hours, and Trofeo Pirelli running into the evening under the lights at the World Center of Racing, the thousands of spectators in attendance delighted in a day full of on-track action and fierce competition.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, top predictions: Expert who called last year's Derby Day winner makes picks

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. Points have been awarded to the top four finishers in each Kentucky Derby 2022 prep race, helping narrow the field down to 20 horses. Taiba is now 6-1 in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds after a victory in last weekend's Santa Anita Derby. Epicenter is the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, but Messier (6-1), Zandon (6-1) and Taiba are hot on his heels. Should any of these 2022 Kentucky Derby horses be included in your 2022 Kentucky Derby bets? With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
KENTUCKY STATE
Ruidoso Downs, NM
Ruidoso, NM
Ruidoso Downs, NM
Ruidoso, NM
WBTW News13

NASCAR cup series race in Darlington set to be the Goodyear 400 on Mother’s Day

DARLINGTON, S.C. (April 11, 2022) – Darlington Raceway and Goodyear, the “Official Tire of NASCAR,” announce a renewal of its entitlement sponsorship of the Goodyear 400, NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend Cup Series race for 2022. The Goodyear 400 will celebrate the history of stock car racing and signify another milestone chapter in Goodyear’s 68-year affiliation […]
DARLINGTON, SC
thecomeback.com

Hailie Deegan makes a case for shorter NASCAR Cup Series races

It’s been a recent topic of debate among NASCAR fans. Some are for shorter races while others are totally fine with the length as is and some are in the middle where they support shorter distances in some races but not others. Specifically, the Crown Jewel events. This weekend’s Martinsville Cup race, which was typically 500 laps, was shortened by 100 laps and the race ended in under three hours.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Busch Latte Racing: Kevin Harvick Bristol Dirt Advance

● It’s not a commercial break. It’s a coffee break. Busch Light, or rather Busch Latte, is bringing the notion of a coffee break to NASCAR during the Food City Dirt Race Sunday night on FOX. During every commercial break, Busch Light will encourage fans to tweet using the hashtags #BuschLatteBreak #Sweepstakes. One winner will be selected from all the entries after each stage, and that person will be able to order a prize off the Busch Latte Menu. Each stage will have increasingly bigger prizes: The Stage 1 “tall” prize menu = Busch Latte merchandise (T-shirt, coozie, mug); Stage 2 “grande” prize menu = Choice of a Busch Latte cooler, a Busch Light neon sign, or two tickets to an upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race; Stage 3 “trenta” prize menu = $1,000. So take that coffee break, we mean, that #BuschLatteBreak.
BRISTOL, PA
WJHL

Fans react to handful of ‘firsts’ ahead of spring race at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – In just six days, some of the best stock car drivers in the world will descend upon Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday night. But, the unique circumstances surrounding this year’s spring race have conjured up a unique level of excitement from locals and out-of-town fans, […]
BRISTOL, TN
#Ruidoso Downs Race Track
racer.com

Motorsports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 announced at Long Beach

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) announced its 2023 Induction Class Saturday during the “Stand 21 Racing Goes Safer” seminar at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The landmark 35th Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Induction Celebration presented by Toyota Racing, which will formally usher the Class of 2023’s nine members into the MSHFA, will be held in the Hall’s home at Daytona Beach, Florida, March 6-7, 2023.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

