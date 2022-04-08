Ruidoso Downs Horse Racing Season

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. Points have been awarded to the top four finishers in each Kentucky Derby 2022 prep race, helping narrow the field down to 20 horses. Taiba is now 6-1 in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds after a victory in last weekend's Santa Anita Derby. Epicenter is the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, but Messier (6-1), Zandon (6-1) and Taiba are hot on his heels. Should any of these 2022 Kentucky Derby horses be included in your 2022 Kentucky Derby bets? With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO