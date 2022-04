Just a couple of nights ago, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention. Despite having a roster fit to win an NBA title, the Lakers couldn't even make it to the play-in tournament, which is pretty abysmal. Now, LeBron and the Lakers are the laughing stock of the NBA, and there are plenty of people out there looking to take shots at the purple and gold.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO