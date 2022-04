The world knows about blood diamonds. It’s time it learned about blood art. Last week brought the welcome news that some of the treasures of the Kingdom of Benin looted by the British more than a century ago will at last be repatriated to Nigeria. The Smithsonian Institution has announced that it will return its collection of priceless Benin artifacts — 39 pieces in all — once it hammers out the details of an agreement with Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments. Other institutions should follow the Smithsonian’s lead.

