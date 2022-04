LIVERPOOL, England -- Manchester United have had some chastening days at Goodison Park since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, and now there's another to add to the list. Ralf Rangnick's team were beaten 1-0 by Everton to follow on from a 2-0 defeat under David Moyes in 2014, a 3-0 defeat under Louis van Gaal in 2015 and a 4-0 thumping under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019. Each one of those results should have been a low point never to be repeated, but the fact that it's still happening nearly a decade since Ferguson left shows how big a job it is for the next manager to turn the club around.

