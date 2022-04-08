ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

City applying for $25 million grant to improve 9th St. traffic congestion

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
 1 day ago

The City of Broken Arrow is seeking a $25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to support the 9th Street Corridor Safety Improvement Project to improve traffic flow from Kenosha Street to Albany Street.

The proposed project would widen 9th Street, also known as Lynn Lane, from five to seven lanes—three lanes in each direction with a center turn lane and a new westbound on-ramp to SH-51.

The requested grant is a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Transportation Discretionary Grants Program. The monies, if approved, would be used to construct improvements to the bridge and the interchange reconfiguration with the Broken Arrow Expressway (SH-51)

At its April 5 meeting, the City Council authorized Mayor Debra Wimpee to send a letter supporting the project to Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“We believe the Project will greatly improve pedestrian and vehicular traffic flow in the area,” Wimpee said. “This will allow lower-income residents better access to goods, services, recreational areas, and local places of employment.”

On a recent trip to Washington D.C., Wimpee said the Council had secured the support of the City’s Congressional delegations. Rep. Kevin Hern has already sent a letter to accompany the grant application. Sen. James Inhofe’s office has said his correspondence is on the way.

In addition to mitigating congestion and traffic accidents, the proposed project will increase overall safety by constructing an area of separation between vehicles and pedestrians.

“We believe this is a critical infrastructure project for our community, and we enthusiastically support it,” Wimpee said.

The RAISE Grant, if awarded, would supplement existing local funds from the 2018 General Obligation Bond and possible State of Oklahoma funding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20YHBB_0f3b0rLF00

Comments / 0

