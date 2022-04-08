Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events
Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from April 11 through 17:
Monday, April 11
- Footcare and blood pressure clinic, Northeast Senior Center – 9 to 10:30 a.m. (footcare appointments required by calling 402-441-7151)
- Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Art books, games and cards, Firth Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Color and create class, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Qigong Zoom class – 10 a.m.
- Musical performance by pianist Deb Hoggatt, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Musical performance by Dos Markos, Firth Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
- Trivia, Belmont Senior Center – 11:30 a.m.
- Crafts, Firth Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.
- Living Well with Diabetes workshop, Christ United Methodist Church – 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Dance for Life Zoom class – 2 p.m.
Tuesday, April 12
- Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Senior coloring, Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
- Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- BINGO, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:15 a.m.
- Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance (Level I), Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 11 a.m.
- Exercise with Mitzi, Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.
- Painting demonstration by Garry DeFreece, Downtown Senior Center – 11 a.m.
- Easter memories and traditions, Bennet Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
- Rummikub, Bennet Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
- “Springtime Fruits and Vegetables” presentation by Devin Mueller, Aging Partners Nutrition, Bennet Senior Center – 12:45 p.m.
- Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance (Level I), Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 1 p.m.
Wednesday, April 13
- Chair Yoga, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 9 a.m.
- Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Art books, games and puzzles, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Senior Walking Warriors, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Senior Health Promotion UNMC Health Clinic, Vermeer Education Center (appointments required by calling 402-441-7506) – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Nia Dance senior fitness class, Asian Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
- BINGO, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Health education presentation by Center Manager Linh Bui, Asian Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- BINGO, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Dance for Life class, Auld Pavilion – 10:30 a.m.
- Environmental Trivia, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
- Musical performance by Dos Markos, Hickman Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
- BINGO, Belmont Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
- Crafts, Hickman Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.
- Qigong Refresh and Recharge, Irving Recreation Center – 1 p.m.
Thursday, April 14
- Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Senior Health Promotion UNMC Health Clinic, Downtown Senior Center (appointments required by calling 402-441-7506) – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Musical performance by Three Chords and a Cloud of Dust, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Musical performance by The Quarter Notes, Lake Street Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Chair exercise, Northeast Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
- Garden pot craft activity, Belmont Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
- Crafts, Bennet Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
- Chair exercise with Mitzi, Lake Street Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.
- Medicare presentation by Colleen Ozanne, SHIP, Bennet Senior Center – 12:45 p.m.
- Qigong Refresh and Recharge, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church – 2:30 p.m.
Friday, April 15
- Aging Partners Resource Event featuring strength and balance exercises with Tracie Foreman, Aging Partners Health and Fitness; Malcolm Village Hall – 9 to 11 a.m.
- Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Musical performance by Tim Javorsky, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Popcorn and a movie, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Chair Exercise, Downtown Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
- Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance (Level I), Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 11 a.m.
- COVID presentation, Belmont Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
- Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance (Level I), Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 1 p.m.
Senior Center Meal Schedule (reservations required two working days in advance):
Asian Senior Center (402-477-3446): (third Wednesday of each month only) at 10 a.m.
Belmont Senior Center (402-441-7990): Monday – Friday at noon
Bennet Senior Center (402-416-7693): Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon
Downtown Senior Center (402-441-7154): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Firth Senior Center (402-416-7693): Mondays at 11:30 a.m.
Hickman Senior Center (402-416-7693): Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Lake Street Senior Center (402-441-7157): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Northeast Senior Center (402-441-7151): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Location addresses:
Aging Partners Fitness Center, 555 S. 9th St.
Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.
Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Dr.
Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.
Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.
Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 “A” St.
Downtown Senior Center, 1005 “O” St.
Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Dr.
First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St.
Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St.
Hickman Senior Center, 115 Locust St.
Irving Recreation Center, 2010 Van Dorn St.
Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.
Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
For information on classes or to register, call 402-441-7575. Roundtrip transportation is available for senior center meals and activities in Lincoln only by calling the centers directly (phone numbers listed in meal schedule). For more information on senior center events and activities, visit lincoln.ne.gov/MyCenterNews or call 402-441-7158.
