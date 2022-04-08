NWOAL softball preview: Evergreen tops preseason poll

The top two teams that battled it out for supremacy in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League last season are expected to contend again in 2022 with Evergreen getting the nod over Bryan.

The Vikings and Golden Bears split the NWOAL title with matching 6-1 records last season.

The league figures to feature great competition with many teams returning key players. Several teams have a legitimate chance to capture the title in the single-round format, according to the coaches.

Evergreen received four of eight first-place votes, while Bryan received two and Wauseon earned the other two. The Vikings earned 54 points followed by Bryan's 52. Archbold is picked third (49), followed by Wauseon (48).

“We are excited to have a chance to repeat,” first-year Evergreen coach Jim Zoltowski said. “It is a testament to the strong foundation of Evergreen softball and the respect that it has from the league coaches. One of our goals is always to compete for a league championship. Our motivation is to get better every day no matter where we were picked.”

Returning in the conference is the league’s reigning player of the year and one of the nation’s top sophomore prospects.

“Softball has always been strong in northwest Ohio, no matter what league or division,” Zoltowski said. “I think teams in our league could compete in any league. This year will be a fight, and it will all come down to the last league game.

Here is a look at all of the teams in predicted order of finish.

EVERGREEN

■ Coach: Jim Zoltowski, first year

■ Last year: 15-9 overall, 6-1 NWOAL

■ Top players: Seniors Brooklyn Richardson, P/1B; Skylee Raker, C/1B; Jocelyn Schuster, CF; Kennedy Coolman, 3B. Sophomore Macy Chamberlin, C/3B/1B.

■ Outlook: Zoltowski, a former coach at Southview, inherits five starters among 10 letterwinners in his first season. The Vikings will be led by the battery of senior pitcher Brooklyn Richardson and sophomore catcher Macy Chamberlin. Chamberlin is currently ranked No. 35 nationally in her class by prominent softball website Extra Innings. Chamberlin led the league in batting with a .690 average, with 13 home runs, and 38 runs batted in. She was named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division III. Richardson, who went 3-2 in the circle, finished with a .375 batting average and two home runs. Schuster earned All-NWOAL second-team honors after batting .421 with 31 RBIs and eight home runs. Raker also is back after batting .320 with 12 RBIs. Evergreen hit .329 with 31 home runs as a team last season.

“We are looking to repeat in the league and to make a long run in the postseason,” Zoltowski said. “We feel that with our strong senior leadership, hitting, defense, and our depth, we have the potential to have a very successful season.”

BRYAN

■ Coach: Samantha Fowls, third year

■ Last year: 22-4, 6-1

■ Top players: Seniors Addison Arnold, P; Delilah Taylor, SS. Sophomores Ella Voigt, C; Kailee Thiel, 1B/OF/3B. Freshman Caitlyn DeWitt, 2B/3B/C.

■ Outlook: Bryan brings back five starters and seven letterwinners led by senior pitcher Addison Arnold, who earned the NWOAL's player of the year award and was named first team All-Ohio. Arnold posted a .469 batting average along with a 21-2 record with a 1.77 ERA and 209 strikeouts. Taylor was named to the all-league second-team honors after batting .440 and a .946 fielding percentage. Voigt earned a spot on the all-league honorable mention after posting a .324 batting average and a .987 fielding percentage. Thiel did not commit an error as a freshman.

“Many of our players also tasted success this year,” Fowls said. “We are bringing back our pitcher and catcher duo, which will be a great first step of leadership on the field.”

ARCHBOLD

■ Coach: Andrea Thiel, sixth year

■ Last year: 10-11, 3-4

■ Top players: Seniors Reagan Kohler, RF; Addison Ziegler, 1B; Harley Phillips, 3B; Emma Hall, SS/OF; Carsyn Hagans, LF. Juniors Maddie Thiel, P/U; Natalie Nofziger, P/1B; Bre Boysel, U.

■ Outlook: The Blue Streaks have a strong focus and desire to get better, Thiel said. She said it's also a hard-working group that has great chemistry. Ziegler earned all-league second-team honors after finishing with a .333 batting average. Kohler was named all-league honorable mention after posting a .311 average. Thiel went 3-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 64⅔ innings pitched. Hagans (.310) and Boysel (.310) also have solid springs at the plate. Thiel said she must replace a four-year starter at shortstop (Kylie Sauder) and other key positions.

“Every year our goal is to battle for the NWOAL title and make a nice tournament run,” Thiel said. “It will take a group of young ladies that can maintain a strong focus. We have to be committed and determined to work together. We had a great offseason and we are excited to get back on the field and compete.”

WAUSEON

■ Coach: Nick Lavinder, first year

■ Last year: 19-9, 4-3

■ Top players: Seniors Autumn Pelok, SS; Jayli Vasquez, 3B; Olivia Girax, OF. Sophomores Bri Hay, C/IF; Madisyn Ledyard, P/IF.

■ Outlook: Lavinder takes over a program with three returning starters among seven letterwinners. The Indians have three solid and experienced seniors. Vasquez finished with a .424 batting average and 32 RBIs. Girax had a .413 average and four home runs, while Pelok was injured. Hay (.319 with 22 RBIs) and Ledyard both played as freshmen. Lavinder said defense is a strength on a team that is very coachable.

“With a great young team, if we play great defense we will compete daily,” Lavinder said. “Ledyard will be strong in the circle.”

SWANTON

■ Coach: Joe Nye, 10th year

■ Last year: 17-6, 4-3

■ Top players: Seniors Brianna Williams, P/1B; Trista Eitinear, 3B; Jayden Hendricks, OF. Sophomore Taylor Forrest, P/1B.

■ Outlook: Nye said pitching and defense should be the Bulldogs' strong suit. Among eight returning letterwinners are four starters and three seniors. Williams earned all-league and all-district first-team honors. She finished third in the league in batting average (.494) and had 35 RBIs with six stolen bases. Williams also went 9-3 with 91 strikeouts in 78⅔ innings. Forrest finished with a .345 average and 13 RBIs, while Hendricks batted .317. Forrest also posted a 6-3 record with a 3.63 ERA and averaged a strikeout per inning. Eitinear is a four-year starter.

“We have team speed and should be able to utilize that on offense,” Nye said. “We will have to play excellent team defense.”

LIBERTY CENTER

■ Coach: Scott Barrett, fourth year

■ Last year: 19-6, 4-3

■ Top players: Juniors Emma St. Clair, C; Eliza Jones, CF; Cadence Sifuentes, P. Sophomore Bea Barrett, C; Reese Kessler, P; Emerson Grey, P/SS.

■ Outlook: The Tigers have lost 97 percent of their offensive production, so pitching and defense will need to be the team's calling card, according to Scott Barrett. Bea Barrett earned all-league second-team honors as a freshman after finishing second in the league in batting (.526). She also drove in 28 runs. But Barrett was lost for the season after injuring her knee in basketball. Kessler (8-2 with a 2.78 ERA) and Grey (9-2 with a 2.88) both started as freshmen. Sifuentes and sophomore Molly Perry also will contribute in the pitching circle. Krugh and McBride will both play important roles.

“We will focus on offensive creativity and pitching,” Scott Barrett said “A lot of untested players will be relied upon on offense.”

PATRICK HENRY

■ Coach: Mike Meyer, 13th year

■ Last year: 3-15, 1-7

■ Top players: Seniors Ella Meyer, P; Kayla Kruse, IF; Jazmine Miranda, IF. Sophomore Grace Haas, OF. Freshman Kasey Nelson, C.

■ Outlook: Three starters return with five seniors on the roster for Mike Meyer, who has seven letterwinners back. Meyer said pitching and infield experience should be strengths. Kruse batted .333 with nine RBIs and six stolen bases.

“We're looking to improve every day,” Mike Meyer said. “We hope to be competitive as the season goes on.”

DELTA

■ Coach: Kelsey Gillen, third year

■ Last year: 1-22, 0-8

■ Top players: Seniors Madison Savage, P/CF; Jersey Irelan, 1B/LF; Abby Ford, C/2B. Sophomores Kate Friess, SS/C; Jasey Spiess, CF/P.

■ Outlook: Gillen said with eight returning letterwinners and five starters back, experience should be a strength. The Panthers also have great team unity with four seniors to lead the way. But building confidence will be the key.

“The Delta softball program has been struggling for a number of seasons,” Gillen said. “We are hoping to set a strong foundation and build a strong program. We are hoping to gain confidence and build from last season.”