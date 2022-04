The Chicago Bulls were bested by the Charlotte Hornets on Fridy night by a score of 133-117. The Bulls trailed by as many as 37 points in front of their home crowd, who weren’t shy about expressing their displeasure, as they booed the team throughout the night. The loss to the Hornets was the Bulls’ fourth straight, the worst possible time to be stringing together losses with the playoffs around the corner. Chicago star Zach LaVine was asked about the home fans booing after the contest and had an honest reaction, per ESPN.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO