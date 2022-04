The San Jose Sharks will be under new management next season for the first time in two decades. Doug Wilson announced Thursday that he is stepping down from his role as general manager of the Sharks. Wilson had been on medical leave since November, and Joe Will will continue as interim GM until a new one is found. There is not yet a timeline for that search, but owner Hasso Plattner explained that it will be “guided by the organization’s ability to interview all of the desired prospective candidates.”

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO