The sport of roller derby has gone through many transformations over its almost 90-year existence. At one point, it was seemingly staged entertainment, akin to professional wrestling. But since its revival in the early 2000s, the sport has become a showcase for serious athletic abilities. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Atlanta Roller Derby returns to our city on Saturday, April 9 at the Yaarab Shriners Center. Recently, “City Lights” senior producer Kim Drobes met with two of our city’s star skaters, Anna Benbrook, aka Gucci Maim, and Lisa Sharer, aka Switchblade Siouxsie.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO