GARAGE SALE 701 Sherwood Dr Pleasant Meadows Fri & Sat 8-12 Rain or Shine …

 4 days ago

Quick Country 96.5

Craft and Vendor Market during City-Wide Garage Sales

Check out the 5th annual City-Wide Garage Sale Craft and Vendor Market April 29 and 30 during Pine Island’s City-Wide Garage Sale Weekend. The event runs Friday, April 29 9am – 4pm and Saturday, April 30 9am – 2pm and is located at the American Legion Post 184 in Pine Island. Find a wide variety of handmade crafted items and art as well as your favorite home-based business products. Inside and Out! And while in town, grab breakfast or lunch at the Legion or one of our local restaurants and check out our local shops!
PINE ISLAND, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Pine Island City-Wide Garage Sale Weekend

Start your garage sale season in Pine Island at the Pine Island City-Wide Garage Sale Weekend April 29-30. Sponsored by the Pine Island Area Chamber of Commerce, residents will host garage and yard sales throughout town as well as on the outskirts. Maps will be available April 27 in the Zumbro Shopper newspaper available at local businesses or online at Zumbrota.com. A list of garage sales will also be listed on the Chamber Facebook page - @pichamber.
PINE ISLAND, MN
KFDA

Power Church hosts annual free garage sale

Day one of the annual 66th Amarillo Meet of Champions track and field high school competition ended with a record broken in the boys 3200 meter run. Amarillo High senior Isaac McGill ran 9:27.5 surpassing Tascosa alum Briggs Whittlake’s record set back in 2016.
AMARILLO, TX
