GARAGE SALE 701 Sherwood Dr Pleasant Meadows Fri & Sat 8-12 Rain or Shine …

Check out the 5th annual City-Wide Garage Sale Craft and Vendor Market April 29 and 30 during Pine Island’s City-Wide Garage Sale Weekend. The event runs Friday, April 29 9am – 4pm and Saturday, April 30 9am – 2pm and is located at the American Legion Post 184 in Pine Island. Find a wide variety of handmade crafted items and art as well as your favorite home-based business products. Inside and Out! And while in town, grab breakfast or lunch at the Legion or one of our local restaurants and check out our local shops!
