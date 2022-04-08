GARAGE SALE 701 Sherwood Dr Pleasant Meadows Fri & Sat 8-12 Rain or Shine …

Check out the 5th annual City-Wide Garage Sale Craft and Vendor Market April 29 and 30 during Pine Island’s City-Wide Garage Sale Weekend. The event runs Friday, April 29 9am – 4pm and Saturday, April 30 9am – 2pm and is located at the American Legion Post 184 in Pine Island. Find a wide variety of handmade crafted items and art as well as your favorite home-based business products. Inside and Out! And while in town, grab breakfast or lunch at the Legion or one of our local restaurants and check out our local shops!

PINE ISLAND, MN ・ 21 DAYS AGO