John Ison entertains, informs and inspires his students with experiments and hands-on science projects. To prepare for the first week of school, high school biology teacher John Ison heads out to farming areas near Carlton, Oregon, to buy pig heads. He usually buys six — one for each of his classes at Tigard High School. He brings his students outside to review the various parts of the head, then dig a hole and mark the spot. Around the last day of school, the classes unearth the decayed heads. Ison said it's not so much a science lesson — although the...

TIGARD, OR ・ 26 DAYS AGO