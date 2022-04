Living in the thick of D.C.’s nightlife and political life is a goal for many buyers, but Capitol Hill can be an expensive neighborhood for finding a home. D.C. in general is expensive, especially for first-time buyers and others who have a budget capped at $400,000. The median sales price for a home in D.C. was $645,000 in January. But moving a few blocks from the main strip of bars and restaurants, a little farther from a Metro station and into a smaller unit can help you find an affordable home near your preferred location.

REAL ESTATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO