There’s no denying that the NXT roster is loaded with talent, and wrestling fans know that any one of NXT’s top stars could be called up to the main roster at any moment. Fightful Select reports that LA Knight and Raquel Gonzalez have both been pitched as potential main roster call-ups. However, it’s being reported that most in NXT expect Raquel Gonzalez to get called up, but LA Knight’s situation is said to be not as certain.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO