Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets odds, picks and predictions

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (43-37) and Brooklyn Nets (42-38) will each play the penultimate game of their seasons Friday with a 7:30 p.m ET tip-off at Barclays Center. Below, we look at the Cavaliers vs. Nets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Cavaliers currently hold a one-game lead over the Nets for the seventh seed in the East, but they’ve really struggled as of late and fell out of the top-6 after going 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Cleveland has lost its last two games, most recently 120-115 to the Orlando Magic Tuesday despite being an 8-point favorite. The Cavs are just 1-2 against the Nets this season, though they did cover the spread twice.

The Nets have won their last two and currently sit eighth in the East. If they hold that spot and the Cavaliers remain seventh, it’ll set up a matchup between these teams in the play-in tournament. The Nets have been favored in each of their last seven games but they’re only 2-5 ATS in that span.

Cavaliers at Nets odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:50 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Cavaliers +290 (bet $100 to win $290) | Nets -380 (bet $380 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Cavaliers +7.5 (-107) | Nets -7.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 232.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Cavaliers at Nets key injuries

Cavaliers

  • C Jarrett Allen (finger) out
  • C Evan Mobley (ankle) questionable

Nets

  • SG Seth Curry (ankle) probable
  • PG Goran Dragic (health and safety protocols) out
  • PG Ben Simmons (conditioning) out

Cavaliers at Nets odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Nets 117, Cavaliers 112

Neither of these teams has played particularly consistently as of late. It makes this a difficult matchup to predict, especially with Allen remaining out due to a finger injury.

I think the Nets win outright, but I’m not willing to bet on the money line at -380. PASS.

The Nets are only 2-6 ATS in their last eight games as favorites. The Cavs have covered in each of their last two games as underdogs and are 2-2 ATS in their last four as underdogs.

Cleveland is also 2-1 ATS in three games against the Nets this season. The Cavs’ defense will keep this game competitive, even without Allen, which is why I like the CAVALIERS +7.5 (-107).

The Over/Under is set on the higher side at 232.5. That’s 10.5 points higher than any of the three matchups between these teams this season; two previous meetings had projected totals under 210.

I like the UNDER 232.5 (-110) in this one. The total has gone Under in each of the Nets’ last four games, too.

