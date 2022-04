Several wrestlers have alluded to or even responded to Tony Khan’s tweet early Friday where he revealed he had commissioned an independent study that showed the staunchest anti-AEW members of social media were using creating bots to criticize the promotion. One of these wrestlers was “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela. The soon to be former AEW star took to Twitter to jokingly suggest he was behind the anti-AEW bots.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO