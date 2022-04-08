ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta discusses 2022 edge rusher class

By Kevin Oestreicher
 1 day ago
The Baltimore Ravens have dealt with a rather inconsistent pass rush over the course of the last few seasons. While they’ve been one of the higher pressure teams in the NFL, they’ve struggled to constantly get the quarterback on the ground for a loss, which has hindered their ability to play defense.

During the team’s 2022 pre-draft press conference, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta discussed the team’s need at edge rusher. He went into detail about how there is top-end talent at the position in 2022, but also many quality edge prospects in the mid rounds as well.

“Yes, there are some good players. Typically, those guys go fast. We think there will be a run of those guys, probably in the Top 10. There might be a guy or two that falls down to us at [Pick] 14, potentially. I think that … Unfortunately, one of the top guys and really an outstanding prospect, [David] Ojabo suffered an injury, which was unfortunate for us, unfortunate for the league and certainly most unfortunate for him. With that being said, he suffered an Achilles. He should be back, and he should be ready to go. He’s a tremendous talent. You all saw what he did at Michigan this year opposite [Aidan] Hutchinson. There are guys in the second, third and fourth rounds that we’re kind of lucky that we have the chance to look at some different players, meaning potentially some of these undersized 4-3 defensive ends really do fit us as outside linebackers. Our coaches are, right now, looking at those guys, scouring the country, going to workouts, going to Pro Days, and we’ll have a good strong board.”

The top edge players in this year’s class include Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker and Jermaine Johnson II. If one of those four falls to the Ravens at No. 14, it’d likely be very hard for them to pass up. However, it also wouldn’t be shocking to see the team take two pass rushers throughout draft weekend, as there are multiple holes to fill at the position and many talented 2022 prospects that could help in that regard.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Recruits at UNC football spring game

The final “practice” of the Spring took place for the UNC football program as the annual Spring game was held in Chapel Hill on Saturday. While it’s more of an exhibition, the event wraps up the Spring practice cycle and gives fans an early look at the team. This year, things are going to be a little different for the Tar Heels. They won’t be a preseason Top 10 team and we really don’t know what to expect after they lost talent led by quarterback Sam Howell. UNC will also have to replace players like Jeremiah Gemmel and Tomon Fox among others including the offensive line. But UNC does have a talented recruiting class coming in as well as other key players returning. Not only was Saturday’s game a chance for the fans to see the team, but there were also big recruits attending the game. This was an opportunity for UNC to impress recruiting targets. Let’s take a look at some of the players who were in attendance. NOTE: More will be added as available 3-star DT Jamaal Jarretthttps://twitter.com/JamaalJarrett/status/15128653592206417973-star WR Nathan Leacockhttps://twitter.com/UNCRecruit/status/15128838362622730313-star S Brody Barnhardthttps://twitter.com/brodybarnhardt/status/15127915601523589143-star OT Fletcher Westphalhttps://twitter.com/FletcherWestph1/status/15124658726523248764-star S Michael Daughtery (OFFICIAL)https://twitter.com/mikeygmaco/status/1512864662483836931QB Nino Marzullohttps://twitter.com/Nino_Marzullo/status/15129285025756774443-star WR Paul Billupshttps://twitter.com/PaulBillupss2/status/151296196202355916911
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five former Alabama stars projected in latest three-round NFL mock draft

With less than three weeks until the start of the 2022 NFL draft, we are in the midst of an overload of updated mock drafts and big boards. Like most draft seasons, the Alabama Crimson Tide is well represented in most mock drafts here in 2022. While there won’t likely be six first-round draft picks hailing from the Tide this year, there is still plenty of former Crimson Tide stars to be watching out for in late April.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

