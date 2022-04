Soccer is a sport that sisters Julissa, Giselle and Anahyssa Nash love to play. Now, in their second season at Salina South, they are making an impact together. Giselle, a junior, had her freshman season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, delaying the start of her high school career until her younger twin sisters Julissa and...

SALINA, KS ・ 4 MINUTES AGO