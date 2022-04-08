ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

North Cascades Highway Clearing Continues

lakechelannow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnticipated spring snow storms may hamper progress. Hello fellow North Cascades enthusiasts! The first week of clearing on SR 20 North Cascades Highway has wrapped up. On the east side, our crew was able to cut in as far...

