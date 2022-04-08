North Cascades Highway Clearing Continues

Effective: 2022-03-19 03:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-19 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area and Cascade mountains of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest accumulations through this morning will be above 4000 feet at Mount Baker and Mount Rainier. Lighter snow showers will continue through this afternoon and evening with additional accumulations of 1-3 inches possible, including in the passes.

