Sam Darnold told Jets moving on from QB was a mistake

By Tyler Greenawalt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Former Jets QB Sam Darnold had a pretty good feeling he wouldn’t be in New York much longer following his 2020 season exit interview.

Darnold told the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast that the Jets told him they would look at quarterback options in the 2021 draft, as well as in free agency before, making a final decision on his future with the team. Darnold said that’s when he knew his time in New York was up — and he let the Jets know what he thought.

“Right when they said that I was like, ‘OK, it’s a wrap,'” Darnold said. “I was just like, ‘I think you guys are making a mistake.'”

The Jets eventually traded Darnold to the Panthers for three draft picks, including what ended up being the Nos. 38 and 111 picks in the 2022 draft. New York then took Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick in 2021.

Darnold had a disastrous debut season in Carolina. He completed just 59.9 percent of his passes for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also had five rushing touchdowns. Darnold missed five games with a shoulder injury and was benched at one point.

He did, however, beat the Jets in his first game with the Panthers.

It’s unclear if Darnold will even remain the starter in Carolina after his poor season. The Panthers have the sixth overall pick and could use it on a quarterback despite exercising Darnold’s fifth-year option last offseason.

IN THIS ARTICLE
