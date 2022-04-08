ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

BBN Easter Eggstravaganza set for Saturday at Perry Farm

By MMP-RG
 3 days ago

The Village of Bourbonnais is teaming up with the Bourbonnais Township Park District for the...

WDAM-TV

Irish Italian Festival set for Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The 19th annual Irish Italian Festival is set for Saturday at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. The church is located at 3117 W. Fourth St., Hattiesburg. Saturday mass has been moved up an hour to 4 p.m.. The festival is scheduled to begin at 5...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTVQ

Eckert’s Orchard announces the return of Easter activities on the farm

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) —Eckert’s Orchard the family farm in Versailles, KY (1396 Pinckard Pike, Versailles, KY 40383), announces the return of its annual Easter Egg-Citement celebrations at the farm. The two weekends leading up to Easter (April 9-10 and April 16), from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., guests can celebrate the spring holiday with Easter Egg Hunts, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, a tractor ride around the farm and more. Eckert’s will be in full Easter spirit with decorations throughout the farm. Tickets for the Easter Egg Hunt cost $15 per child. Guests can secure their tickets and learn more about the event on Eckert’s website.
VERSAILLES, KY
Kankakee Daily Journal

Easter Bunny hopping down Perry Farm Trails in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — At 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, the Village of Bourbonnais and Bourbonnais Township Park District will spring ahead with the return of a joint egg hunt. They will partner on Easter Eggstravaganza, which will see eggs hidden along the trails of Perry Farm Park, 459 N. Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais.
BOURBONNAIS, IL
Voice News

Day Dreams Farm in Cottrellville Township to host Easter fundraiser

Day Dreams Farm Equine Rescue and Rehabilitation’s Easter fundraiser will return this year after two years off due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2, will include an Easter egg hunt, breakfast and pictures with the Easter bunny, real egg coloring, a chalkboard that attendees can draw on and animals for attendees to pet, as well as other games and activities.
TOWNSHIP OF COTTRELLVILLE, MI
The Times-Reporter

This year's Easter Experience set for April 16

NEWCOMERSTOWN — The Easter Experience is coming again to the village and as Dan Bias of the Home Plate Project says, “It’s going to be epic!” The family friendly, live action walk-through of the “Passion” story is moving to the grounds at Newcomerstown High School, sponsored by the Home Plate Project, Elks Lodge...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
Ellwood City Ledger

Perry students adopt calf, teaches them about dairy cows and farming

PERRY TWP. — Maggie Pringle said she has a lot of animal lovers in her class at Perry Lower Intermediate School. Therefore, Pringle said she wanted to incorporate something fun and exciting for her third- and fourth-grade pupils involving animals in her class, to help make school more fun given all of the stress they have been going through the last couple of years.
ANIMALS
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Easter Egg Hunt set for April 9 in Feasterville

Local children are invited to join the Easter Bunny for the Feasterville Business Association’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, set for Saturday, April 9, beginning at 10 a.m. at Russell Elliot Memorial Park, 150 Buck Road, Feasterville. “All area children are invited to join the fun and festivities of the...
SOCIETY
Voice News

Easter Bunny set to bounce into Anchor Bay area

The Easter Bunny will bounce into the Anchor Bay area starting in early April, as local parks and recreation departments welcome the Easter season with a series of events. Chesterfield Township Leisure Services will host a Bunny Breakfast on April 2, with time slots at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. The event will be held at the Chesterfield Township Municipal Offices, 47275 Sugarbush Road in Chesterfield Township.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
WDEF

Hamilton County announces first McDonald Farm Family Easter

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County will hold a new event next month at the recently purchased McDonald Farm. The Parks and Rec Department announced their first ever McDonald Farm Family Easter will be on Saturday, April 16th from 10 AM- 2:30 PM. They are promising family friendly...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

