BBN Easter Eggstravaganza set for Saturday at Perry Farm

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) —Eckert’s Orchard the family farm in Versailles, KY (1396 Pinckard Pike, Versailles, KY 40383), announces the return of its annual Easter Egg-Citement celebrations at the farm. The two weekends leading up to Easter (April 9-10 and April 16), from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., guests can celebrate the spring holiday with Easter Egg Hunts, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, a tractor ride around the farm and more. Eckert’s will be in full Easter spirit with decorations throughout the farm. Tickets for the Easter Egg Hunt cost $15 per child. Guests can secure their tickets and learn more about the event on Eckert’s website.

VERSAILLES, KY ・ 20 DAYS AGO