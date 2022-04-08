2022 NFL Wire mock draft: Jets add defensive upgrades in first round

The 2022 NFL draft is right around the corner.

Multiple trades involving quarterbacks, wide receivers and picks have shaken up the first round of the draft. Several teams, including the Jets, own multiple first-rounders. Several others still need a quarterback. So how will it all play out once the dust settles and Roger Goodell kicks off the draft on Thursday, April 28?

Editors from the NFL Wire network made predictions for all 32 picks in the first round. The full results can be seen here, while projections for Gang Green’s selection are below.

Round 1, Pick 4: Ahmad Gardner, CB Cincinnati

(Gerald Herbert-AP)

The Jets addressed their secondary in free agency, signing S Jordan Whitehead and CB D.J. Reed. However, New York is still lacking a ball-hawking defensive back. That’s where Gardner, who tallied nine interceptions over three collegiate seasons, comes in. He could be the secret “Sauce” that boosts New York in the takeaway department.

Round 1, Pick 10: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets have needed a game-changing pass rusher for some time now. Can Walker be that player? He didn’t post jaw-dropping numbers during his college career (9.5 sacks), but the belief is that he will be a far more productive pro. That’s why some mocks have the Jets using their first pick on him. If Walker is still on the board at No. 10 – and other pass rushers are gone – expect New York to pounce.