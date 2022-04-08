ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Dynamical memristors for higher-complexity neuromorphic computing

By Suhas Kumar
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch on electronic devices and materials is currently driven by both the slowing down of transistor scaling and the exponential growth of computing needs, which make present digital computing increasingly capacity-limited and power-limited. A promising alternative approach consists in performing computing based on intrinsic device dynamics, such that each device functionally...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Ultrafast neuromorphic photonic image processing with a VCSEL neuron

The ever-increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) systems is underlining a significant requirement for new, AI-optimised hardware. Neuromorphic (brain-like) processors are one highly-promising solution, with photonic-enabled realizations receiving increasing attention. Among these, approaches based upon vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSELs) are attracting interest given their favourable attributes and mature technology. Here, we demonstrate a hardware-friendly neuromorphic photonic spike processor, using a single VCSEL, for all-optical image edge-feature detection. This exploits the ability of a VCSEL-based photonic neuron to integrate temporally-encoded pixel data at high speed; and fire fast (100Â ps-long) optical spikes upon detecting desired image features. Furthermore, the photonic system is combined with a software-implemented spiking neural network yielding a full platform for complex image classification tasks. This work therefore highlights the potential of VCSEL-based platforms for novel, ultrafast, all-optical neuromorphic processors interfacing with current computation and communication systems for use in future light-enabled AI and computer vision functionalities.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Memristors go quantum

A photonic quantum memristor is experimentally demonstrated, paving the way to neuromorphic quantum computing. Every undergraduate student in electrical engineering learns about the basic building blocks of electric circuits, namely, the inductor, capacitor, and resistor. In 1971, Leon Chua proposed a new circuit element, complementary to the previous three: the memristor1. A memristor is a device whose resistance has memory, that is, it stores information about its past states, and thus the name 'memristor', or memory-resistor. The concept of memristor devices has evolved in the past few decades and has been extensively studied both in theory and experiments2. Memristors are expected to provide a new paradigm for computing, in terms of physical neural networks and neuromorphic computing. As this concept basically comes from classical physics, it was not until very recently that a quantum version was proposed and analysed. A quantum memristor is a device that exhibits both quantum coherence and, in its classical limit, memristive behaviour. This concept was introduced by Pfeiffer et al3. and proposals for implementations with quantum platforms were subsequently analysed, leveraging on quantum photonic4 and superconducting circuits5.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intermediate polaronic charge transport in organic crystals from a many-body first-principles approach

Charge transport in organic molecular crystals (OMCs) is conventionally categorized into two limiting regimes"‰âˆ’"‰band transport, characterized by weak electron-phonon (e-ph) interactions, and charge hopping due to localized polarons formed by strong e-ph interactions. However, between these two limiting cases there is a less well understood intermediate regime where polarons are present but transport does not occur via hopping. Here we show a many-body first-principles approach that can accurately predict the carrier mobility in this intermediate regime and shed light on its microscopic origin. Our approach combines a finite-temperature cumulant method to describe strong e-ph interactions with Green-Kubo transport calculations. We apply this parameter-free framework to naphthalene crystal, demonstrating electron mobility predictions within a factor of 1.5âˆ’2 of experiment between 100 and 300"‰K. Our analysis reveals the formation of a broad polaron satellite peak in the electron spectral function and the failure of the Boltzmann equation in the intermediate regime.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Imaging the effect of high photoexcited densities on valley polarization and coherence in MoS monolayers

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 27 (2022) Cite this article. We have investigated the laser-induced valley polarization and coherence of encapsulated MoS2 monolayer as a function of temperature, power density, and spatial position. Besides a non-monotonic dependence on temperature, recently attributed to a dependence of the valley relaxation time on the momentum scattering rate, we observe a two-fold increase of the valley polarization when increasing the laser excitation power. We attribute this effect to a local heating induced by the energy relaxation of photoexcited excitons and to an increase of the exciton-exciton scattering rate. In contrast, only a moderate enhancement of valley coherence is observed, which exhibits a dramatic drop after further increasing the excitation power. We attribute this behaviour to the detrimental role of exciton-exciton interactions on the pure dephasing rate responsible for the loss of coherence between the valleys. This manifests itself by a strong dip in the spatial profile of the valley coherence at high photoexcited densities.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edge Computing#Bio Inspired Computing#Autonomic Computing#Review#Access#Readcube
Nature.com

Polarization based discrete variables quantum key distribution via conjugated homodyne detection

Optical homodyne detection is widely adopted in continuous-variable quantum key distribution for high-rate field measurement quadratures. Besides that, those detection schemes have been being implemented for single-photon statistics characterization in the field of quantum tomography. In this work, we propose a discrete-variable quantum key distribution (DV-QKD) implementation that combines the use of phase modulators for high-speed state of polarization (SOP) generation, with a conjugate homodyne detection scheme which enables the deployment of high speed QKD systems. The channel discretization relies on the application of a detection threshold that allows to map the measured voltages as a click or no-click. Our scheme relies also on the use of a time-multiplexed pilot tone-quantum signal architecture which enables the use of a Bob locally generated local oscillator and opens the door to an effective polarization drift compensation scheme. Besides that, our results shows that for higher detection threshold values we obtain a very low quantum bit error rate (QBER) on the sifted key. Nevertheless, due to huge number of discarded qubits the obtained secure key length abruptly decreases. From our results, we observe that optimizing the detection threshold and considering a system operating at 500 MHz symbol generation clock, a secure key rate of approximately 46.9 Mbps, with a sifted QBER of Â \(1.5\%\) over 40 km of optical fiber. This considering the error correction and privacy amplification steps necessary to obtain a final secure key.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Learned self-regulation in top-level managers through neurobiofeedback training improves decision making under stress

Top-level management teams are particularly exposed to stress factors as they frequently have to make important decision under stress. While an existing body of research evidence suggests that stress negatively affects decision-making processes, very little is known about possible strategies to reduce these negative effects. The aim of the current work is to investigate the effect of training self-regulation ability through neurobiofeedback on managers' intertemporal and risky decision making. Twenty-three managers were assigned to the experimental or the control condition. All participants performed, two decisional tasks, before and after a training phase. The tasks were administered through mouse tracker software, in order to measure participants' delay discounting and risk taking propensity on both explicit and implicit choice parameters. During the training phase, the experimental condition received a training protocol based on stress assessment tests via neurobiofeedback signals (i.e., temperature and skin conductance), with the goal of improving self-regulation ability while the control condition was administered a control training. The main result of this study is to have conclusively demonstrated that NBF training increases an individual's ability to self-regulate stress-related psychophysiological phenomena. Consequently, the improved ability to manage one's own reaction to stress enables a reduction in instinctive behavior during a probabilistic choice task.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Impact of weather parameters on Alternaria leaf spot of soybean incited by Alternaria alternata

Weather attributes play a crucial role in the infection process and spread of pathogen. Alternaria leaf spot incited by Alternaria alternata is most destructive disease of soybean appeared in southern and eastern parts of Rajasthan as well as India. The effect of various weather parameters along with different date of sowing on the development of Alternaria leaf spot in susceptible soybean cultivar RKS-24 was investigated during Kharif season 2018 and 2019. The various weather factors viz., temperature, relative humidity and rainfall under inoculated conditions and with staggered dates of sowing were taken to observe effect on disease progression and their effect on seed yield. The maximum increase in disease severity (57.82 and 58.22%) and AUDPC (389.45 and 394.42) recorded in crop sown on 18th June (inoculated on 8th July). Lowest disease severity (39.80 and 38.50%) and AUDPC (266.18 and 259.18) were observed during 39"“43th standard meteorological week (September, 24"“October, 28) in year 2018 and 2019, respectively. Maximum seed yield (1699Â kgÂ haâˆ’1) was recorded in plants sown on 9th July, while, lowest seed yield was recorded in plants sown on 18th June with 1441.20Â kgÂ haâˆ’1. The trend of disease severity and AUDPC value decreased from early sowing to late sowing (18th June"“9th July). Major reasons were fluctuations in temperature, rainfall and relative humidity. It was also observed that the soybean plants for Alternaria leaf spot disease in early sowing were predisposed and so farmers should be advised to practice delayed sowing of soybean crop.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Microbial oxidation of atmospheric trace gases

The atmosphere has recently been recognized as a major source of energy sustaining life. Diverse aerobic bacteria oxidize the three most abundant reduced trace gases in the atmosphere, namely hydrogen (H2), carbon monoxide (CO) and methane (CH4). This Review describes the taxonomic distribution, physiological role and biochemical basis of microbial oxidation of these atmospheric trace gases, as well as the ecological, environmental, medical and astrobiological importance of this process. Most soil bacteria and some archaea can survive by using atmospheric H2 and CO as alternative energy sources, as illustrated through genetic studies on Mycobacterium cells and Streptomyces spores. Certain specialist bacteria can also grow on air alone, as confirmed by the landmark characterization of Methylocapsa gorgona, which grows by simultaneously consuming atmospheric CH4, H2 and CO. Bacteria use high-affinity lineages of metalloenzymes, namely hydrogenases, CO dehydrogenases and methane monooxygenases, to utilize atmospheric trace gases for aerobic respiration and carbon fixation. More broadly, trace gas oxidizers enhance the biodiversity and resilience of soil and marine ecosystems, drive primary productivity in extreme environments such as Antarctic desert soils and perform critical regulatory services by mitigating anthropogenic emissions of greenhouse gases and toxic pollutants.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Figuring it out

Preparing figures in a manuscript requires attention to the scientific content and depiction of information in an accurate and clear way, enabling the figures to be understood at a glance. The figures in a scientific paper are often considered the backbone of the paper. They reveal the data to the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The Chicxulub impact and its environmental consequences

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. The extinction of the dinosaurs and around three-quarters of all living species was almost certainly caused by a large asteroid impact 66 million years ago. Seismic data acquired across the impact site in Mexico have provided spectacular images of the approximately 200-kilometre-wide Chicxulub impact structure. In this Review, we show how studying the impact site at Chicxulub has advanced our understanding of formation of large craters and the environmental and palaeontological consequences of this impact. The Chicxulub crater's asymmetric shape and size suggest an oblique impact and an impact energy of about 1023 joules, information that is important for quantifying the climatic effects of the impact. Several thousand gigatonnes of asteroidal and target material were ejected at velocities exceeding 5 kilometres per second, forming a fast-moving cloud that transported dust, soot and sulfate aerosols around the Earth within hours. These impact ejecta and soot from global wildfires blocked sunlight and caused global cooling, thus explaining the severity and abruptness of the mass extinction. However, it remains uncertain whether this impact winter lasted for many months or for more than a decade. Further combined palaeontological and proxy studies of expanded Cretaceous"“Palaeogene transitions should further constrain the climatic response and the precise cause and selectivity of the extinction.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Energizing entrepreneurship

The renewable energy sector has the potential to contribute to the creation and growth of business ventures. A new study offers important insights on entrepreneurial opportunities and their gender dimensions with regard to entrepreneurial uses of electricity. One such policy entails using small-scale renewable electricity systems to provide access to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Spectral analysis of product formulas for quantum simulation

We consider the time-independent Hamiltonian simulation using the first order Lie"“Trotter"“Suzuki product formula under the assumption that the initial state is supported on a low-dimension subspace. By comparing the spectral decomposition of the original Hamiltonian and the effective Hamiltonian, we obtain better upper bounds for various conditions. Especially, we show that the Trotter step size needed to estimate an energy eigenvalue within precision Ïµ using quantum phase estimation can be improved in scaling from Ïµ to Ïµ1/2 for a large class of systems. Our results also depend on the gap condition of the simulated Hamiltonian.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Photon-number entanglement generated by sequential excitation of a two-level atom

Entanglement and spontaneous emission are fundamental quantum phenomena that drive many applications of quantum physics. During the spontaneous emission of light from an excited two-level atom, the atom briefly becomes entangled with the photonic field. Here we show that this natural process can be used to produce photon-number entangled states of light distributed in time. By exciting a quantum dot-an artificial two-level atom-with two sequential Ï€-pulses, we generate a photon-number Bell state. We characterize this state using time-resolved intensity and phase correlation measurements. Furthermore, we theoretically show that applying longer sequences of pulses to a two-level atom can produce a series of multi-temporal mode entangled states with properties intrinsically related to the Fibonacci sequence. Our results on photon-number entanglement can be further exploited to generate new states of quantum light with applications in quantum technologies.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Tailoring solid-state single-photon sources with stimulated emissions

The coherent interaction of electromagnetic fields with solid-state two-level systems can yield deterministic quantum light sources for photonic quantum technologies. To date, the performance of semiconductor single-photon sources based on three-level systems is limited mainly due to a lack of high photon indistinguishability. Here we tailor the cavity-enhanced spontaneous emission from a ladder-type three-level system in a single epitaxial quantum dot through stimulated emission. After populating the biexciton (XX) of the quantum dot through two-photon resonant excitation, we use another laser pulse to selectively depopulate the XX state into an exciton (X) state with a predefined polarization. The stimulated XX"“X emission modifies the X decay dynamics and improves the characteristics of a polarized single-photon source, such as a source brightness of 0.030(2), a single-photon purity of 0.998(1) and an indistinguishability of 0.926(4). Our method can be readily applied to existing quantum dot single-photon sources and expands the capabilities of three-level systems for advanced quantum photonic functionalities.
PHYSICS
Reuters

YouTube down for thousands of users - Downdetector

April 12 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) YouTube was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Downdetector, which showed there were more than 10,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Nature.com

Microscopic theory of light-induced ultrafast skyrmion excitation in transition metal films

Magnetic skyrmions are topological excitations of great promise for compact and efficient memory storage. However, to interface skyrmionics with electronic devices requires efficient and reliable ways of creating and destroying such excitations. In this work, we unravel the microscopic mechanism behind ultrafast skyrmion generation by femtosecond laser pulses in transition metal thin films. We employ a theoretical approach based on a two-band electronic model, and show that by exciting the itinerant electronic subsystem with a femtosecond laser ultrafast skyrmion nucleation can occur on a 100 fs timescale. By combining numerical simulations with an analytical treatment of the strong s"“d exchange limit, we identify the coupling between electronic currents and the localized d-orbital spins, mediated via Rashba spin"“orbit interactions among the itinerant electrons, as the microscopic and central mechanism leading to ultrafast skyrmion generation. Our results show that an explicit treatment of itinerant electron dynamics is crucial to understand optical skyrmion generation.
PHYSICS

