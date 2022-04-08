Dynamical memristors for higher-complexity neuromorphic computing

A photonic quantum memristor is experimentally demonstrated, paving the way to neuromorphic quantum computing. Every undergraduate student in electrical engineering learns about the basic building blocks of electric circuits, namely, the inductor, capacitor, and resistor. In 1971, Leon Chua proposed a new circuit element, complementary to the previous three: the memristor1. A memristor is a device whose resistance has memory, that is, it stores information about its past states, and thus the name 'memristor', or memory-resistor. The concept of memristor devices has evolved in the past few decades and has been extensively studied both in theory and experiments2. Memristors are expected to provide a new paradigm for computing, in terms of physical neural networks and neuromorphic computing. As this concept basically comes from classical physics, it was not until very recently that a quantum version was proposed and analysed. A quantum memristor is a device that exhibits both quantum coherence and, in its classical limit, memristive behaviour. This concept was introduced by Pfeiffer et al3. and proposals for implementations with quantum platforms were subsequently analysed, leveraging on quantum photonic4 and superconducting circuits5.
