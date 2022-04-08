Some Moms Just Want This One Specific Thing For Mother's Day

When Laura Woods’ mother died nearly three years ago, the last thing she thought would trigger her grief would be opening up her inbox. Yet, with Mother’s Day on the horizon, the relentless advertising emails she has received are doing just that. “If your mum has died, this is the last thing you want to see. “It’s very triggering, particularly the wording they use in the email subject like ‘Laura, your mum is waiting for her surprise …’” she says.In recent years companies have started to send emails asking subscribers whether they want to opt-out of Mother’s Day promotional content...

INTERNET ・ 17 DAYS AGO