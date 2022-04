The Indianapolis Colts had a playoff roster in 2021, but fell short of reaching the postseason. Despite being all but a lock with only a couple weeks left, Indianapolis fell on their face the final two weeks and missed out. That prompted the organization to make a big change this offseason, as they traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders. The Colts then went out and landed former NFL MVP Matt Ryan. However, the quarterback position was not the only issue with the team last year.

